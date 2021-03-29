Global Soy Lecithin Market Size, Share, Trends, Drivers, Dynamics, Strategic Analysis And Challenges By 2024

Analytical Research Cognizance Shares Updated Report on “Soy Lecithin Market” Report to its Database. This report will assist the viewer with a Better Decision Making.

Soy lecithin is a by-product of soybean processing, produced by further manufacturing of crude soy oil. Lecithin is the gummy material contained in crude vegetable oils and removed by a degumming processing.

Soybeans are by far the most important source of commercial lecithin, and lecithin is the most important by-product of the soy oil processing industry because of its many applications in foods and industrial products. Soy lecithin is an excellent source of phospholipids, or phosphatides, for aqua feeds.

Phospholipids are the molecules that make up cell membranes.

The three main phosphatides in commercial soy lecithin are phosphatidyl choline (also called pure or chemical lecithin to distinguish it from the natural mixture), phosphatidyl ethanolamine (popularly called cephalin ), and phosphatidyl inositols (also called inositol phosphatides). Commercial soy lecithin also typically contains roughly 30%-35% unrefined soy oil. Because it’s readily available from plentiful soybean crops all over the world, it’s the cheapest and easiest type of lecithin to mass manufacture.

The soy lecithin industry concentration is high; there are a few major manufacturers in the world such as Cargill, Danisco, ADM, Lipoid, Jiusan Group and Ruchi Soya etc., whose production is estimated to take account for 57.16% in 2015. And they are mainly distributed in North America, EU, India and China. Soy lecithin industry has long history since 1840s.

The soy lecithin market has been growing at a stable rate since the last few years. The multi-function properties are fueling the growth of the market which increasing the level of consumer awareness and growing demand for functional foods, supplements and convenient end-use products. The market is not only growing in North America, but also in the developing economies, especially the China and India region. The market growth in ROW (Rest of World) is expected to rise, but continues to hold a minor share in the global soy lecithin market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Soy Lecithin market will register a 3.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1790 million by 2024, from US$ 1500 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Soy Lecithin business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Soy Lecithin market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Soy Lecithin value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Unrefined or natural lecithin

Refined lecithin

Chemically modified lecithin products

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Food grade

Pharma grade

Feed grade

Industrial grade

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Cargill

Danisco

ADM

Lipoid

Ruchi Soya

Bunge

AGD

Lasenor Emul

Caramuru

Shankar Soya Concepts

Denofa

Lucas Meyer

Marathwada Chemical

Jiusan Group

Shandong Bohi Industry

Hexiyuan Soya Lecithin

Qinhuangdao Glodensea Industris (Wilmar)

Beijing Yuan Hua Mei Lecithin Sci-Tech

Gushen Biological Technology Group

Siwei Phospholipid

Merya’s Lecithin

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Soy Lecithin consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Soy Lecithin market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Soy Lecithin manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Soy Lecithin with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Soy Lecithin submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

>Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Soy Lecithin by Players

Chapter Four: Soy Lecithin by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Soy Lecithin Market Forecast

