Global Telecom Managed Services Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 to 2024

Managed services have now become essential criteria for organizations who primarily want to focus on their core business functions, improve agility, customer service, and reduce costs & complexity. Managed services are much more radical in the present connected world, in which cloud, analytics security, and IoT all play an important role. They enable organizations to get benefits from operational and network transformation. It is estimated that the internal IT costs within organizations can be reduced by almost 30–40% with managed services, while improving efficiency by approximately 50%.

Telecom industry has witnessed extensive growth during the past few years. Telecommunication companies are facing constant pressure to deliver innovative services at lower costs to retain their customers in the competitive market. For addressing a complex competitive environment, managed services have become a widespread demand for operators. Telecom companies, due to lower margins, are focusing on minimizing their costs, maximizing customer satisfaction & loyalty, and thereby generate maximum revenue.

Market Analysis

The global telecom managed services market is expected to reach revenue of $26.03 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 12.1% during the forecast period. The market is expected to witness a surge in the next few years. The factors such as the continuous need for network optimization & high level of network performance, advancements in technologies such as 5G, SDN, & NFV, rising smartphone usage & BYOD trends, and increasing number of cyber-attacks will further foster the growth of the telecom managed services market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation Analysis

The report provides a wide-ranging evaluation of the market. It provides in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and supportable projections & assumptions about the market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions based on the vendor’s portfolio, blogs, whitepapers, and vendor presentations. Thus, the research report represents every side of the market and is segmented based on regional markets, offerings, application, and end-users.

Competitive Analysis

The report covers and analyzes the telecom managed services market. Major vendors across different verticals are planning for high investments in this market, and as a result, the market is expected to grow at an impressive rate in the upcoming years. The key players are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaboration & partnerships, joint ventures, and few other strategies to be in the strong position in the market.

The report contains an in-depth analysis of the vendors profile, which includes financial health, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, strategies, and views. The prominent vendors covered in the report include Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, Ericsson, Fujitsu, ZTE, Tech Mahindra, Comarch, Subex, NCS, Unisys, and others. The vendors have been identified based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D.



Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, Ericsson, and Fujitsu are the key players in the telecom managed services market. Cisco has signed a 3-year managed service agreement with Saudi Telecom Company (STC) to transform STC’s core network and operations, and prepare it for the digital era. Huawei has partnered with various carriers to jointly build premium broadband networks and to implement the approach of value-driven network deployment.

The report also includes the complete insight of the industry, and aims to provide an opportunity for the emerging and established players to understand the market trends, current scenario, initiatives taken by the government, and the latest technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and to take informed decisions.

Regional Analysis

North America held the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to dominate the telecom managed services market during the forecast period. The market will experience a steep rise in this region. The factors driving the growth of the market in North America include rapidly evolving technological developments, the presence of the world’s largest telecom companies looking for optimizing their network investments & enhance customer satisfaction, and growing network cyber-attacks in this region.

Benefits

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the telecom managed services market. Managed services enable telecom companies to ensure business continuity with powerful protection by constantly monitoring network, keeping a check on the health of their network, and represents attractive growth opportunities for telecom companies. MSPs handle all the needs of telecom operators by allowing them to improve their services and concentrate on their core business. Telecom managed service aims at increasing business agility, reduce operational as well as capital expenditure, improve technology rollouts and capacity planning. The report discusses service types and regions related to this market. Further, the report provides details about the major challenges impacting the market growth.

