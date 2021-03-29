Hot And Cold Therapy Packs Market Worldwide Prospects, Share, Crucial Players, Size & Forecast – 2026

Cold and heat are the most common types of non-addictive and non-invasive pain relief therapies for joint pain and muscle. In general, injury causes inflammation and swelling. Ice will decrease the blood flow to the injury by decreasing inflammation and swelling. Pain can be treated with heat which will bring blood to the area and promote healing. Heat therapy opens up the blood vessels and increase blood flow by supplying oxygen and nutrients in order to relax the muscles, ligaments and tendons. Sources of heat can supply dry or moist warmth. Heat can be applied by electric or microwavable heating pad, gel packs, hot water bottle or hot water baths. Cold therapy slows down the blood supply to the injury section by reducing pain and swelling.

There are many useful reactions taking place when cold therapy is applied such as slow blood circulation, reduction of inflammation, pain and muscle spasm. Cold therapy packs should be used if the area is swollen or bruised. Cold therapy can be taken in the form of ice or gel pack. Cold therapy packs should be used for 24 to 48 hours after injury. Cold therapy is good for sprains, bumps, strains and bruises that occur in sports or during physical training sessions. According to the Canadian Physiotherapy Association, cold therapy is a good treatment option for many but not indicated for people who are under treatment such as impaired circulation or ischemia, absence of skin sensitivity (anesthesia), vasospasm (Raynaud’s disease), open or infected wound, hypersensitivity to cold, acute dermatitis or eczema, and inability to communicate, etc.

Hot & Cold Therapy Packs Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global market for hot & cold therapy packs is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for non-surgical pain and injury management solutions. Steady economic growth, increase in standard of living, rising public and personal healthcare spending, aging population and improved access to healthcare services are expected to boost growth of the global hot & cold therapy packs market. Moreover, increased use of hot & cold packs in elderly patients, adjunctive use of the systems for guiding the surgical injury among patients or sports person are some factors anticipated to fuel growth of the global hot & cold therapy packs market during the forecast period of 2016-2026. However, growing adoption of herbal and reusable packs could limit the growth of global hot and cold therapy packs market during the forecast period.

Hot & Cold Therapy Packs Market: Segmentation

The global hot & cold therapy packs market is classified on the basis of product type, application type, distribution channels and geography.

Based on product type, the global hot & cold therapy packs market is segmented into the following:

Therapy Pads

Instant Packs

Gel Packs

Bottle Systems

Patch

Wraps

Others

Based on application type, the global hot & cold therapy packs market is segmented into the following:

Mastitis

Injury/Accident

Pain Management

Chronic Pain Management

Others

Based on distribution channels, the global hot & cold therapy packs market is segmented into the following:

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Hot & Cold Therapy Packs Market: Overview

Increase in living standardsand growth in number of accidents and injury are anticipated to create attractive growth opportunities for the global hot & cold therapy packs market. According to the Arthritis Foundation, heat treatment such as heating pads, warm baths tend to work best for soothing stiff joints and tired muscles whereas cold packs are best for acute pain in body parts. The hospital pharmacies and online pharmacies distribution channel segment is expected to hold the highest market share in the global market for hot & cold therapy packs during the forecast period.

Hot & Cold Therapy Packs Market: Regional Overview

Region wise, the global hot & cold therapy packs market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America dominated the global market for hot & cold therapy packs in 2015 in terms of value due to advanced sports medicine practices and sports activities and initiatives, increase in ageing among population and spinal cord injuries. Countries like China and India are witnessing an increase in demand for hot & cold therapy packs due to growing awareness for non-surgical pain and injury management solutions and a substantial population base.

Hot & Cold Therapy Packs Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in global hot & cold therapy packs market include 3M, Cardinal Health Inc., Breg Inc., Carex Health Brands, Medtronics Plc, Pfizer Incorporation, Mentholatum Company, Medline Industries, Inc, Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Halyards Health Inc. and others. Most of the providers of hot & cold therapy pack are adopting the strategy of providing these products through e-commerce, so that buyers can browse the products according to their needs.