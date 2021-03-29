Infrastructure Insight: The US 2019

The US infrastructure Market industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period (2018-2022). The total output value of the infrastructure construction market reached US$326.6 billion in 2017, according to GlobalData – up from US$321.2 billion in 2012 – and will rise to US$396 billion in 2022 (in nominal value terms), corresponding to a 3.9% annual average growth rate.

Reduced tax rates and deregulation are expected to boost overall investment levels over the coming years, especially in the telecommunications, energy and air transportation sectors. States and local governments are pushing for higher gas tax and user fees in order to increase revenues for public works, while the Trump administration is seeking to harness private capital to take advantage of government spending on infrastructure at the federal, state and local levels.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the infrastructure sector in the US, including the state of current infrastructure, the regulatory and financing landscapes, forecast spending across all key sectors and the major projects in the construction pipeline.

The report covers all key infrastructure sectors: roads, railways, electricity and power, water and sewerage, communication, and airports and ports.

Major Companies Mentioned:

Granite Construction

the Lane Construction Corp.

Williams Brothers Construction Co. Inc.

Tutor Perini Corp.

Parsons Corp.

Zachry Construction Corp.

Kiewit Power Constructors Co.

Bechtel Corp.

Fluor Corp.

Schiavone Construction Co. LLC

J.F. Shea Co. Inc.

Frontier-Kemper Constructors Inc.

John P. Picone Inc.

Dragados USA

Key Highlights

– GlobalData is currently tracking 1,421 large-scale infrastructure projects in both the public and private sectors at all stages from announcement to execution. Collectively, these projects are worth US$1.2 trillion.

– The electricity and power sector account for the largest share of the project pipeline value at US$422.9 billion; this is followed by rail projects valued at US$405.8 billion; airport and other infrastructure projects with US$182.0 billion, road projects which make up for US$110.9 billion and water and sewerage projects valued at US$86.8 billion.

– The public sector is expected to finance 48.3% of the total value of infrastructure projects in the pipeline, while 31.6% are expected to be financed by the private sector (the majority of which are electricity and power projects). The remaining 20% will be financed by a mix of public and private sources.

Major Key Point From Table of Contents

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 2

2. CONTEXT 8

2.1. Administrative Divisions 8

2.2. Political Scene 8

2.3. Public Finance and Credit Ratings 9

2.4. Demographics 9

2.5. Economic Overview 9

2.6. Construction Output 10

3. INFRASTRUCTURE CONSTRUCTION 12

3.1. All Infrastructure 12

3.1.1. Overview 12

3.1.2. Outlook 13

3.1.3. Project Pipeline Analysis 14

3.2. Roads 18

3.2.1. Overview 18

3.2.2. Outlook 18

3.2.3. Project Pipeline Analysis 19

