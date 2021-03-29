Intraosseous Infusion Kits Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2028

Intraosseous infusion is the process of injecting a drug directly into the bone marrow. The intraosseous infusion is used when intravenous access is not feasible. The intraosseous infusion allows the drug a direct entry into the vascular system. It is advantageous in trauma patients having a compromised intravenous access and need immediate delivery of drugs, for delivering anesthetic drugs. Intraosseous infusion kits are used to deliver the drug or fluids via the intraosseous route.

Intraosseous Infusion Kits Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing cases of trauma, respiratory failure or shock, circulatory collapse, ability to deliver the drug or fluid in large quantity and flow rate are the prime drivers of the intraosseous infusion kitsmarket. According to the World Health Organization, injuries resulting from trauma such as traffic collisions, falls or burns, violence and others account for 9% of global mortality. About 26% of children aged less than four years in the United States experience a traumatic event. Unintentional and intentional injuries were the fifth and seventh accounted for 6.8 % and 3.4 % of all global deaths.

The growing favor for intraosseous infusion is another driver of the market. For example, the American Heart Association recommends using the endotracheal tube for resuscitation drugs as only a last resort, while intraosseous infusion is becoming more common. Intraosseous infusion is also used on a vast scale in military emergency medical services.

Request to Sample of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7542

The advantages over the other routes of drug administration such as obese, hypovolemic, and poor cardiac output patients is another driver of the intraosseous infusion kitsmarket. The development of technology making intraosseous insertion easy in the dense bone cortex of adults, coupled with the rapid absorption of drugs and fluids by intraosseous infusion into the central circulation than the peripheral intravenous route is driving a faster adoption of intraosseous infusion kitsmarket.

The restraints on the global intraosseous infusion kits market include the high cost, pain, and high rates of infection. Intraosseous infusion is contraindicated in cases of proximal fracture, vascular injury, osteogenesis and osteoarthritis. The complications such as failure to enter the bone marrow, osteomyelitis, physeal plate injury and others. However the need for local anaesthesia is the foremost constraint on the intraosseous infusion kits market.

Intraosseous Infusion Kits Market: Segmentation

To gain a bird’s eye view of the global intraosseous infusion kits market, the report is segmented on the basis of material of construction, cementing technique, sex, end user and region.

Based on the components, the global intraosseous infusion kits market can be segmented as,

Injection Gun

Needles

Others

Based on the power source, the global intraosseous infusion kits market can be segmented as,

Manual

Impact Driven

Drill Powered

Based on the patient, the global intraosseous infusion kits market can be segmented as,

Pediatric

Adult

Based on the end user, the global intraosseous infusion kits market can be segmented as,

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Care Center

Based on the distribution channels, the global intraosseous infusion kits market can be segmented as,

Online Stores

Retail

Others

Intraosseous Infusion Kits Market: Overview

The global market for intraosseous infusion kits is a low volume market dominated by a few small and medium companies. The consolidated market is driving the price higher owing to lower competetion. The lower volume of intraosseous infusion procedures negates any economies of scale rsulting in high price of the intraosseous infusion kits.

The market trends include a definite shift in favor of developing regions of Asia Pacific, such as India and China. The market displays a high value low volume nature negating cost as a value promotion as intraosseous infusion is mostly used as a critical lifesaving procedure.

Intraosseous Infusion Kits Market: Regional Wise Outlook

The global intraosseous infusion kits market can be classified into the following region: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America, led by the U.S., is expected to account for the largest share in the global intraosseous infusion kits market, owing to the concentration of key market players, enhanced purchasing power of healthcare players owing to consolidation of the U.S. healthcare, large healthcare expenditure, excellent reimbursement and large per capita income in the region. The large number of intensive care units in the US and Europe is another driver of the market in these regions. The large homicide cases in the US is another driver of the intraosseous infusion kits market.

The Asia Pacificintraosseous infusion kits market excluding Japan is projected to expand at the most significant rate, owing to the growing healthcare expenditure and procedures. China and India are anticipated to account for the major share of the Asia Pacificintraosseous infusion kitsmarket growth. Germany, France and the U.K., are projected to be the largest drivers of the Europe intraosseous infusion kits market. TheEurope intraosseous infusion kits market is expected to benefit by the large and developed medical devices sector of Germany. The Middle East and Africa Intraosseous infusion kits market is anticipated to be dominated by the gulf economies of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE and Qatar.

Request Report for TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-7542

Intraosseous Infusion Kits Market: Market Participants

Some of the major vendors operating in the global intraosseous infusion kits market are Pyng Medical, PerSys Medical, Teleflex Incorporated, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Tri-anim Health Services, Ambu A/S, Med-Dent, Chinook Medical Gear, Inc., Cook Medical, Argon Medical, Laerdal Medical, Persys Medical, and others.