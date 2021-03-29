Marking Coatings Market Drivers, Growth Prospect and Current Scenario 2017-2027

Marking coatings can be segmented on the basis of product type and end-use. On the basis of product type, it is further sub-segmented into water-based marking paint and solvent-based marking paint. Water based coating is expected to contribute maximum share in the global marking coatings market. On the basis of end-use, it is further sub-segment into tarmacs & parking lot, road, athletic fields and factory & warehouse. Road sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing sub-segment on the account of rapid urbanization in various regions. Traffic guidelines play crucial role in the application of marking coatings on the roads. Marking coatings helps in smooth traffic flow and reducing road accidents.

The global marking coatings market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during 2017-2027. It is anticipated to reach significant market size by 2027. The robust growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization witnessed by several developing countries. The rising urbanization increases the construction of roads and highways. This leads to the increasing demand for the global marking coatings during the forthcoming years.

By region, North America is anticipated to be the dominating region on the account of the highly established infrastructural base. Additionally, the accelerating economic growth is also expected to expand the marking coatings market. However, Asia-Pacific region is witnessing rapid industrialization which in turn propels the demand for the marking coatings.

Rapid Industrialization coupled with growing construction industry is anticipated to augment the demand for marking coatings

The various developing countries are witnessing rapid industrialization which is anticipated to increase the market for the marking coatings. The increasing construction of roads and highways coupled with stringent policies of the government is anticipated to foster the demand for the marking coatings. The marking coatings reduce roads accidents and enhance the safety. The construction of mall coupled with the increasing use of marking coatings is expected to drive the demand for marking coatings globally.

Moreover, the various key players operating in the global marking coatings market are continuously investing in research and development in order to produce eco-friendly marking coating which has less environment impact. Furthermore, the stringent government regulations to mandate the use of environment friendly marking coatings indirectly drive the market growth of marking coatings globally.

The report titled “Marking Coatings Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers the detailed overview of the global marking coatings market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by end-user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global marking coatings market which includes company profiling of key companies such as Diamond Vogel, INCL-X, Sherwin Williams, NCP Coatings, Ther Mark, Teknos, U C Coating, Spencer Coatings, U S Specialty Coatings, Kelly Creswell, Grainger, Garon Products, H G Helios Group and Aexcel Corp. The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global marking coatings market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

