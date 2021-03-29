Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

— Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) provides access to cloud-like computing and storage resources at the mobile edge, within the Radio Access Network (RAN) and in close proximity to mobile subscribers. A deployment at the Mobile Edge can provide applications with significant benefits.

Based on the component, the market is segmented into hardware, software and service. Further software segment is subdivided into video analytics, location services, internet of things (IoT), data caching, connected vehicles and others, the service segment also divided into consulting, system integration and maintenance. Based on industry vertical the market is categorized into media and entertainment, retail, IT & telecom, healthcare, BFSI and others (Manufacturing & Education).

In 2018, the global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Intel Corporation

ADLINK Technology, Inc.

Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Nokia Corporation

PeerApp, Inc.

Saguna Networks Ltd.

SpiderCloud Wireless, Inc.

Vasona Networks

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

ZTE Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Media & Entertainment

Retail

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

BFSI

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

