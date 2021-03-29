Nail Polish Remover Market Global Size, Share, Sales Revenue and Top Key Players by Forecast to 2023

Global Nail Polish Remover Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4%. Globally the nail polish remover market is estimated to escalate at a higher growth rate which is supported by increasing demand of different type of cosmetics products. Rising application of nail polish remover especially acetone free nail polish remover by teenagers is supporting the market growth. Availability of different product type and improved distribution channel is playing a key role for nail polish remover market growth. The growing popularity of nail polish remover among cancer patients and pregnant women is influencing the sales of nail polish remover since last few years.

Organic nail polish remover are majorly used by consumers who prefer chemical free or organic cosmetic products. Globally, nail polish remover in the form of liquid is in huge demand which is driving the introduction of new products under this category. Majority of nail polish remover contains acetone chemical compound and it is estimated that acetone nail polish remover will continue to dominate the market. Changing lifestyle and increasing awareness among consumer about using products which are natural and chemical free, is boosting the sales of organic nail polish remover since last few years.

The Global Nail Polish Remover market is segmented into North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific along with rest of the world (RoW). North America region is estimated to dominate the market followed by Asia Pacific. U.S. and Canada are major nail polish remover producers in the North American region. U.S. dominates the market in this region due to increasing demand of organic personal care products. Increasing health awareness and huge consumer base is driving the nail polish remover market in the Asia Pacific region especially in developing countries like China and India. Improvement in production technology and the trend of organic and chemical free products in the European region is playing a key role to boost the organic nail polish remover in the region.

This report includes a study of strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches by the major Nail Polish Remover market players. It further includes product portfolios, developments of leading major players which includes

Industrie Pagoda SRL (Italy)

(U.S.)

Elif Cosmetics Ltd (Turkey)

Lakme Cosmetics (India)

Enliven (U.K.),

Karma Organic Spa (U.S.)

Colorbar (India)

Segmentation:

Global Nail Polish Remover market is segmented by type, product, form and distribution channel and region.

Global nail polish remover product has been segmented on the basis of type which includes organic and non-organic.

Global nail polish remover product has been segmented on the basis of product which comprises of acetone, acrylic, ethyl acetate, acetonitrile and others.

Global Nail polish remover market has been segmented on the basis of form which comprises of liquid, pen and pad.

Global Nail polish remover product has been segmented on the basis of distribution channel which comprises store based and non-store based.

This market research report further provides an insight on various levels of analysis such as industry analysis, market share analysis as well as leading market players and their profiles. This report also helps in studying target consumer segments by providing views on emerging and high-growth segments and market size. Together the market data comprise and discuss basic valuations on the competitive scenarios and strategies of the global nail polish remover market including high-growth regions, countries and their political, economic and technological environments. Furthermore the project report also provides views of historical market values as well as pricing and cost analysis of the same.