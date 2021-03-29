Oil and Gas Packer 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 4.06% and Forecast to 2022

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global oil and gas packer market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of oil and gas packer.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Oil and Gas Packer Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Dril-Quip

• GENERAL ELECTRIC

• Halliburton

• National Oilwell Varco

• Schlumberger

• Weatherford

Market driver

• Increasing applications of packer as a downhole tool

Market challenge

• Fluctuations in oil and gas prices

Market trend

• is Increased shale oil and gas production

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Segmentation by product

• Comparison by product

• Permanent packer – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Retrievable packer – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by product

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

• Increase in shale oil and gas production

• Industry 4.0: Trends impacting upstream producers

• New oil and gas discoveries

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive Scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• Dril-Quip

• GENERAL ELECTRIC

• Halliburton

• National Oilwell Varco

• Schlumberger

• Weatherford

