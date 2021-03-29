Q fever Market report examines industry size, demand analysis, growth rate and 2023 forecast

The Report Provides Complete Coverage On Industry Situations, Growth, And Demands, Industry Drivers, Restraints, Business Strategies Utilized. Additionally, Competitive Analysis by Q fever Market Players, Opportunities, Future Roadmap, Major Vendor Profiles Has Been Presented in the Report.

The Q fever market is estimated to be valued at USD 6,249.68 thousand by 2023 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.83% during the forecast period. Q fever is also known as query fever. It is a bacterial infection caused by the Coxiella burnetiid bacteria. The bacteria causing this fever are found in animals such as sheep, cattle, and goats around the world. Q fever mostly occurs to people with low immunity, old age people, veterinarians, farmers, and people who work with animals in labs. It might also be caused due to air contaminated by infected animals.

The various symptoms associated with Q fever include high fever, sweating, cough, breathing problem and chest pain, headache, nausea, diarrhea, abdominal pain, jaundice, muscle pain, shortness of breath, and many more.

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the global Q fever market that includes Merck KGaA (Germany), Teva Pharmaceutical (Israel), Pfizer Inc. (US), Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd (Switzerland), Sanofi S.A.(France), Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Bayer AG (Germany), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Yashica Pharmaceuticals (India), AtoxBio (US), and others.

Global Q fever market has been segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end user. On the basis of type, the market has been divided into acute and chronic. The acute type of Q fever is a normal flu-like illness which does not last for a longer period or sometimes gets recover on its own or requires less time. In some cases, it may lead to cause chronic Q fever if not treated properly. The acute Q fever holds the least number of shares in the global Q fever market. The chronic type is holding the major share of the overall Q fever market. It has been estimated that the chronic growing at the highest CAGR to reach USD 706.20 thousand by the end of 2023.

Based on diagnosis, the global Q fever market is segmented into serology tests and others. Among these segments, the serology tests account for the largest market share owing to its high index of suspicion-based diagnosis. The Q fever market, by treatment, is segmented into antibiotic and surgery. The antibiotics segment accounts for the second largest share in the market with 7.32% CAGR during the forecast period. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into patients, hospitals and clinics, and others.

Geographically, the global Q fever market is segmented into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. As per MRFR analysis, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share of 44.5% as of 2017 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.57% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and bacterial infection in developing countries is the major driver for market growth. The Asia-Pacific market is followed by Europe, which is accounted for the second largest number of shares in the global Q fever market, as of 2017.

The Americas accounted for a significant share in the global Q fever market. It is attributed to the increasing adoption of pets, increasing preventive treatments, and care facilities for companion animals, rising technically advanced devices, and growing awareness regarding animal-transmitted diseases. For instance, according to the Insurance Information Institute, in 2015, the total number of pets insured reached 1.6 million, and it grew at an annual rate of 12.0% from 2014 to 2015. Similarly, according to a survey conducted by the National Pet Owners, in 2017, around 68% of families or households owned pets in the US.

Global Q fever Market is projected to reach 6,249.68 thousand by 2023 with 7.83% CAGR during the review period of 2018 to 2023

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and bacterial infection and rising prevalence of geriatric population in the region

Patient is the dominant end user for Q fever market across all regional segments during the forecast period

Chronic Q fever is the leading segment, which is growing at the highest CAGR to reach USD 706.20 thousand by the end of 2023.

