Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Application, Demand And Forecast By 2024

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Regulatory Technology (RegTech) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Regulatory Technology (RegTech) market will register a 24.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4060 million by 2024, from US$ 1370 million in 2019.

Regulatory technology, also known as a “RegTech” is a new field within the financial services industry that utilizes information technology to enhance regulatory processes.

The adoption of RegTech is the highest in Europe owing to strict and mandatory rules and directives for financial transactions and data protection. The cloud deployment mode offers enterprises to opt for SaaS on a subscription basis as per usage rather than incurring costs on hardware and infrastructure.

This study considers the Regulatory Technology (RegTech) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Risk Management

Identity Management & Control

Regulatory Reporting

Transaction Monitoring

Segmentation by application:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Bearingpoint

MetricStream

NICE Actimize

Broadridge

Traiana

Finastra

Targens GmbH

Acin

Fenergo

Accuity

Lombard Risk

Agreement Express

Exiger (DDIQ)

EastNets

Amlpartners

Sysnet Global Solutions

MindBridge Ai

IdentityMind Global

Regbot

Arachnys

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Regulatory Technology (RegTech) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Regulatory Technology (RegTech) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Regulatory Technology (RegTech) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Regulatory Technology (RegTech) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Regulatory Technology (RegTech) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

