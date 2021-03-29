Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Therapeutics Market to Record Stellar Growth During the Forecast Period 2016 – 2026

Influenza vaccine typically known as flu shot and is used for protection against influenza virus. An influenza vaccine is a combination of three viruses types namely, influenza type A with H3N2 virus strain, influenza type A with H1N1 virus strain and influenza type B virus strain. Influenza is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses, which may cause mild to severe illness. Severity of the illness might land up to hospitalization or death. The risk of the serious flu complication is more in the age group such as older people, young children, and people with certain health conditions. It should be a habit to get vaccinated every year against this virus, as part of the best practice to avoid getting infected. The categorization of this influenza virus is done into the mentioned categories, influenza A (H1N1) virus, an influenza A (H3N2) virus, and one or two influenza B viruses, depending on the flu vaccine. Patients show symptoms like chills, cough, sore throat, running nose, body aches, headache, fatigue, some cases people may have vomiting and diarrhea, this is commonly seen in children than adults.

This flu is mostly spread through droplets from infected people, flu cough, sneeze or talks. A person’s eyes, mouth and nose are the entry channels through which the virus enters. Infection can be spread by most healthy adults beginning 1 day before symptoms develop and up to 5 to 7 days after becoming sick. Once a person is symptomatic to the virus until onset, the span is 1 to 4 days, with an average of 2 days. For children and people with weak immune system; they might infect others even for a longer period of time. The complication of virus may include bacterial pneumonia, ear infections, sinus infections, dehydration, and worsening of chronic medical conditions, such as congestive heart failure, asthma, or diabetes. Chronic medical condition may occur such as congestive heart failure, asthma, or diabetes.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2498

Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Therapeutics Market: Drivers and Restraints

The key drivers for seasonal influenza vaccines therapeutic market is increasing disease awareness on influenza caused by threat of pandemic influenza, wider vaccination coverage and rising government support for immunization against seasonal influenza. Also, the major market players have a great pipeline products, thus making a strong product portfolio.

The major restrains of this market are variable demand, limited production capacity, a high level of required investment, and strict regulations present barriers to new entrants.

Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Therapeutics Market: Segmentation

The major segmentation of the vaccine market can be done under three major headers mentioned as end users, treatment type and geographical segmentation.

Based on the end users, it can further sub-segmented as following:

Paediatrics

Adolescence

Adults

Elderly

These end users influence the market through different channels of administration of the vaccines. The channels like clinics, hospitals, mail service, prisons, universities, retail service, combined retail, etc.

Treatment of seasonal influenza is dominated by two categories of treatment options, vaccines and antiviral therapies. The categorization of this influenza virus is done into the mentioned categories, influenza A (H3N2) virus, an influenza A (H3N2) virus, and one or two influenza B viruses, depending on the flu vaccine.

The third major segmentation category is the geographical segmentation. This would depend upon the geographical market which is most flouring for the given vaccine market.

Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Therapeutics Market: Overview

According to the patient population, preventive healthcare is better compared to curative healthcare; which had led to increased demand of vaccines in Asia-Pacific region. Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is an attractive market for seasonal influenza vaccine manufacturers. The seasonal influenza vaccine market in the APAC region is a fast growing market. This is due to increased vaccination coverage against seasonal influenza in the region. It is forecasted that the market can grow at a double digit of Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9% during the period 2011–2018 from $1,015m in 2011 to $1,879m by 2018.

The R&D pipeline with phase II and phase III vaccines for the seasonal influenza is moderately strong with approximately 50% of the pipeline in the mentioned phases. The big shot vaccine manufacturers are focused upon acquiring new technologies and strengthening their presence in the market by collaborating with or acquiring small and medium sized biotech companies that have strong vaccine candidates in their pipeline. Various companies have their on-going activities for newer technological development and also for novel vaccines that can help the market to revolutionize.

Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Therapeutics Market: Regional Overview

The geographical market of seasonal influenza vaccines is spread across Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Taiwan, Philippines, Hong Kong, Malaysia, India and Singapore. The seasonal influenza vaccine market across the seven major markets (7MM) of the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Japan, was projected to rise from $3.1 billion in 2015 to $4.3 billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate of 3.3%.

Philippines’ seasonal influenza vaccine market is the most attractive for Asia-Pacific region both in terms of value and growth rate; other attractive markets in terms of growth rate are Malaysia and Singapore. Australia’s seasonal influenza vaccine market is one amongst the large sized attractive market forecast to grow at a healthy growth rate during the period 2011–2018.

Request to View TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-2498

Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Therapeutics Market: Key Players

Top six players of influenza vaccine manufacturers occupy more than 75% of the total influenza vaccine market. GSK’s seasonal influenza vaccine brands like Fluarix & Flulava were one of the leading players in the market in 2010. The key players in this market include GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, CSL, MedImmune, Sanofi-Pasteur, Solvay, Sinovac Biotech and Hualun Biologicals. Some of the other market players are ID Biomedical Corp. of Quebec (distributed by GlaxoSmithKline), Seqirus, Protein Sciences, MedImmune, etc.