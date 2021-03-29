Sports Fishing Equipment Market Global Industry Analysis 2019 Share, Size, Growth Factor, Applications, Major Key Manufacturer, Trend Analysis by 2024

Report on “Global Sports Fishing Equipment Market 2019” Offers an Up-To-Date Analysis of the Market With Regards to the Innovations, Current Competitive Landscape & Latest Trends.

Sports Fishing Equipment is the equipment used when fishing. Almost any equipment or gear used for fishing can be called fishing equipment. Some examples are Rods, Reels & Poles, Lures, Flies & Baits, Fishing Lines and Hooks.

North America demand of sports fishing equipment accounted for the highest market share (36.7%) in 2016, followed by Europe. China is expected to maintain the highest growth rate for the next five years owing to the increment of resident income and the growth of downstream applications.

Get PDF Sample Copy for Global Sports Fishing Equipment Market @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/251085



The global sports fishing equipment industry mainly concentrates in North America, Europe, Japan and China. The global are rather scattered, the global leading players in this market are Newell (Jarden Corporation), Globeride(Daiwa), Shimano, Rapala VMC Corporation and Weihai Guangwei Group, which accounts for about 26% of total production value in 2016.

The sports fishing equipment are mainly used by freshwater fishing, saltwater fishing. The main application is freshwater fishing, which accounts for above 64% and it is forecasted that share will be maintain in 2022.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the demand value of sports fishing equipment is forecasted to keep slow increasing.

The global Sports Fishing Equipment market is valued at 12600 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 16100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Sports Fishing Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sports Fishing Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Access Full Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/report/2019-global-sports-fishing-equipment-market-research-report-with-industry-forecast-2025-and-outlook

The Following Manufacturers are Covered:

Globeride(Daiwa)

Shimano

Newell

Rapala VMC Corporation

Weihai Guangwei Group

Dongmi Fishing

RYOBI

Pokee Fishing

Cabela’s Inc.

Eagle Claw

Humminbird

St. Croix Rods

Gamakatsu

Tica Fishing

DUEL(YO-ZURI)

Tiemco

Preston Innovations

Beilun Haibo

AFTCO Mfg.

O. Mustad & Son

Okuma Fishing

Barfilon Fishing

Segment by Type:

Rods, Reels and Components

Line, Leaders

Lures, Files, Baits

Terminal Tackle

Electronics

Segment by Application:

Freshwater Fishing

Saltwater Fishing

Order a Purchase Copy @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/251085

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Sports Fishing Equipment Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global Sports Fishing Equipment Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global Sports Fishing Equipment Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global Sports Fishing Equipment Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global Sports Fishing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global Sports Fishing Equipment Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sports Fishing Equipment Business

Chapter Eight: Sports Fishing Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global Sports Fishing Equipment Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source

Get More Information about Global Sports Fishing Equipment Market @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/251085



Trending PR:

Global Investment Management Software Market by 2023: Manufacturing Countries, Geographical Regions & Growth Factor @ https://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=44474

Global Real Estate Activities Management Software Market Insights & Deep Analysis 2019-2026 @ https://amarketresearchgazette.com/global-real-estate-activities-management-software-market-insights-deep-analysis-2019-2026/

About us:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “out of the box” developments in the market.

Contact us:

Matt Wilson,

Manager – Global Sales

Analytical Research Cognizance

+1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448

[email protected]

http://www.arcognizance.com