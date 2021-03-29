Stem Cell Therapy Market Are Growing Rapidly In Industry PHARMICELL Co., Ltd., Holostem Terapie Avanzate S.r.l, Mesoblast Ltd., U.S. Stem Cell, Inc., BIOTIME, INC., Lonza, Caladrius, TiGenix

Stem cell therapy is a technique which uses stem cells for the treatment of various disorders. Stem cell therapy is capable of curing broad spectrum of disorders ranging from simple to life threatening. These stem cells are obtained from different sources, such as, adipose tissue, bone marrow, embryonic stem cell, and cord blood among others. Stem cell therapy is enables to treat more than 70 disorders, including degenerative as well as neuromuscular disorders. The ability of a stem cell to renew itself helps in replacing the damaged areas in the human body.

Increase in the number of stem cell banking facilities and rising awareness on the benefits of stem cell for curing various disorders are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Rise in number of regulations to promote stem cell therapy and increase in number of funds for research in developing countries are expected to offer growth opportunities to the market during the coming years.

The “Global Stem Cell Therapy Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the stem cell therapy industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global stem cell therapy market with detailed market segmentation by type, treatment, application, and geography. The global stem cell therapy market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The stem cell therapy market is segmented based on type as, adult stem cell, embryonic stem cell induced pluripotent stem cell and others. The adult stem cells segment is further segmented as hematopoietic, umbilical cord, neuronal, and mesenchymal stem cells. Based on treatment, the market is categorized as allogeneic and autologous. The market is categorized by application as, muscoskeletal, dermatology, cardiology, drug discovery & development, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global stem cell therapy market based on type, treatment and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall stem cell therapy market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to witness significant demand in stem cell therapy market, owing to rise in public awareness regarding the use of stem cell preservation and its uses for treating various disorders. In addition, rise in number of clinical trials in stem cell therapy is anticipated to boost the market in the coming years. The demand for stem cell therapy is expected to grow at a significant rate in Europe during the forecast period, owing to the developments in the healthcare industry and the availability of government funds in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.