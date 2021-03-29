Tactical Communications Market 2019 | Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2022

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Tactical Communications industry has also

Suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years,

Tactical Communications market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 16.21% from

6400 million $ in 2014 to 10045 million $ in 2017, analysts believe that in the next few

Years, Tactical Communications market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2022,

The market size of the Tactical Communications will reach 21540 million $.

This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit,

Interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the

Competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which

Shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price

Data.

Manufacturer Detail

Thales Group

General Dynamics Corporation

Raytheon Company

Harris Corporation

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.

Bae Systems Plc.

Ultra Electronics

Iridium Communications

Viasat, Inc.

Tactical Communications Group Llc.

Product Type Segmentation

Soldier Radio

Manpack

Vic (Vehicular Intercommunications Radio)

Hcdr (High Capacity Data Radio)

Industry Segmentation

Isr ( Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance)

Communications

Combat

Table of Contents:

Section 1 Tactical Communications Product Definition

Section 2 Global Tactical Communications Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

Section 3 Manufacturer Tactical Communications Business Introduction

3.1 Thales Group Tactical Communications Business Introduction

3.1.1 Thales Group Tactical Communications Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2014-

2017

3.1.2 Thales Group Tactical Communications Business Distribution by Region

3.1.3 Thales Group Interview Record

3.1.4 Thales Group Tactical Communications Business Profile

3.1.5 Thales Group Tactical Communications Product Specification

3.2 General Dynamics Corporation Tactical Communications Business Introduction

3.2.1 General Dynamics Corporation Tactical Communications Shipments, Price, Revenue and

Gross profit 2014-2017

3.2.2 General Dynamics Corporation Tactical Communications Business Distribution by Region

3.2.3 Interview Record

3.2.4 General Dynamics Corporation Tactical Communications Business Overview

3.2.5 General Dynamics Corporation Tactical Communications Product Specification

3.3 Raytheon Company Tactical Communications Business Introduction

3.3.1 Raytheon Company Tactical Communications Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit

2014-2017

3.3.2 Raytheon Company Tactical Communications Business Distribution by Region

3.3.3 Interview Record

3.3.4 Raytheon Company Tactical Communications Business Overview

3.3.5 Raytheon Company Tactical Communications Product Specification

3.4 Harris Corporation Tactical Communications Business Introduction

3.5 L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. Tactical Communications Business Introduction

3.6 Bae Systems Plc. Tactical Communications Business Introduction

…

Section 4 Global Tactical Communications Market Segmentation (Region Level)

Section 5 Global Tactical Communications Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

Section 6 Global Tactical Communications Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

…Continued

