The Anti-obesity Drugs Market Analysis: Expectations vs Reality

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Anti-obesity Drugs Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Market Overview

The anti-obesity drugs market is growing steadily with the gradual growth in the number of approvals from the US FDA and Europe EMA. North America, especially the United States, dominates this market, due to better healthcare services and high expenditure, followed by Europe.

Download PDF Sample of Anti-obesity Drugs Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/381163

Till 2012, Xenical (orlistat) and generic phentermine were among the only approved drugs. However, the period between 2012 and 2016 saw high growth in the number of major pharmaceutical companies investing largely on clinical trials. However, there are still very fewer drugs in the late stage of development.

Owing to the less success rate and withdrawal among the centrally acting drugs, several of the major companies have considered the development of anti-obesity drugs as prohibitively risky and shifted the companies’ inclination toward broadening the scope of a diabetic portfolio into obesity. Since several companies have developed a strong relationship between Type 2 diabetes and obesity, it is often considered to be a low-risk strategy and minor investments in the R&D for potential anti-obesity drugs. Currently, the market is gradually growing its authority in the developing regions with the gradual approval of drugs, globally. However, it holds great potential with the aforementioned advantages, as several companies are targeting dual therapy mode for the treatment of obesity.

The scope of the Report

An ideal anti-obesity drug would help in reducing sustained weight with minimal side effects. Mechanisms that control energy balance have considerable built-in redundancy, overlap with other physiological functions, and are subjected to social and psychological factors that restrict the effectiveness of pharmacological interventions. The anti-obesity drug market is segmented on the basis of the mechanism of action (peripherally acting and centrally acting anti-obesity drugs) and drug type (prescription and OTC drugs).

Key Market Trends

OTC Drugs Segment is Expected to Exhibit Fastest Growth Rate over the Forecast Period

In the present scenario, the weight problem is a major concern, globally. The rising intake of junk food/fast food is resulting in declining healthiness worldwide. As mentioned earlier, obesity is one of the most prevalent problems faced by people of this century. According to WHO, in 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults, ranging between 18 years and older, were overweight. Out of the aforementioned numbers, over 650 million were obese. With intentions to offer weight loss solutions, the companies have developed a number of weight loss products, of which a considerable proportion are OTC drugs.

In most countries, Orlistat is marketed as a prescription drug under the trade name Xenical, by Roche, and it is sold as an OTC drug under the trade name Alli, by GlaxoSmithKline, in the United Kingdom and the United States. Currently, the number of OTC drugs approved in the market is very less. However, the cost-effectiveness and ease of availability of OTC products are expected to propel the growth of the market.

Brief about Anti-obesity Drugs Market Report with [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/report/anti-obesity-drugs-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024

North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

North America dominated the global anti-obesity drugs market, with the United States accounting for the major contributor to the market. The primary factors driving the growth of the market studied are an increase in obese population and high healthcare spending. In the past few decades, several anti-obesity drugs are withdrawn from the market, due to reported and documented adverse effects. After years of interruption, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recently approved multiple new anti-obesity drugs. Majority of these medications are administered orally, and only one is administered subcutaneously. According to the data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the prevalence of obesity was 39.8% and affected about 93.3 million US adults in 2015-2016, hence propelling the anti-obesity drugs market.

Competitive Landscape

The presence of major market players, such as GlaxoSmithKline, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, F Hoffmann-La Roche, and Bayer AG, is, in turn, increasing the overall competitive rivalry of the market. Large organizations rely heavily on advertising expenses and branding strategies, collaborating with successful personality, initiative, or programs at the national levels, which promote their product, and thus are recognized earlier than other brands in the market. With the high prevalence rate of the disease, the intensity of competitive rivalry is moderate to high.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Purchase copy of this Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/381163

Some Points from TOC:

Chapter One: INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

Chapter Two: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Chapter Three: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Chapter Four: MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increase in Prevalence of Obesity

4.2.2 Sedentary Lifestyle

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Availability of Alternative Treatment Options

4.3.2 Side Effects of Drugs

4.3.3 High Drug Development Costs

4.4 Industry Attractiveness- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

Chapter Five: MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Mechanism of Action

5.1.1 Peripherally Acting Anti-obesity Drugs

5.1.2 Centrally Acting Anti-obesity Drugs

5.2 Drug Type

5.2.1 Prescription Drugs

5.2.2 OTC drugs

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 Germany

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

About US:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “out of the box” developments in the market.

Contact US:

Name: Analytical research cognizance

Address: 100 Church Street,

8th floor, Manhattan,

New York 10007

Phone: +1 (646) 434-7969 +91 90967 44448

Email: [email protected]