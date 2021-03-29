Reportocean.com “Global Epoxidized Soybean Oil (ESBO) Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Epoxidized Soybean Oil (ESBO) Market

The global epoxidized soybean oil market is expected to grow from USD 408.68 million 2017 to USD 891.57 million by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.79%.

“Increased Organic Stabilizers adoption in Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Stabilization Processis one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of epoxidized soybean oil market globally”

The factors attributing to the growth of the market are increased organic stabilizers adoption in polyvinyl chloride (pvc) stabilization process, emerging biocompatible lubricants, and advantage of low cost and biodegradability over traditional phthalate plasticizers. However, some factors such as and health concerns due to excess usage of esbo in foods & beverages industry may hinder the market growth. The global epoxidized soybean oil market is expected to showcase the opportunities such as and growing prominence of phthalate-free stabilizers. In the near future, the market may face the possible challenges in the growth due to and lower product competitiveness due to monotonic properties of esbo. However, the key players in the market are putting regressive efforts to provide innovative offerings and benchmark strategies in the global epoxidized soybean oil market market.

On the basis of function, the global epoxidized soybean oil market is studied across Flavors & Fragrances, Fuel Additives, Functional Fluids, Pigment Dispersion Agents, Plasticizers, and UV Cure.

On the basis of ingredient type, the global epoxidized soybean oil market is studied across Hydrogen Peroxide and Soybean Oil.

On the basis of application, the global epoxidized soybean oil market is studied across Agrochemicals, Automotive & Transportation, Food & Beverage, and Medical & Pharmaceuticals.

On the basis of geography, the global epoxidized soybean oil market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia).

The key players profiled in the global epoxidized soybean oil market are Adeka Corporation, American Chemical Service, Inc., Anhui Tianyi Environmental Protection Tech. Co.,Ltd, Arkema S.A., CHS Inc., Dow Chemical Company Limited, Ferro Corporation, Galata Chemicals LLC., Guangzhou Xinjinlong Chemical Additives Co. Ltd., Hairma Chemicals GZ Ltd., Inbra Chemical Co., Makwell Plasticizers Pvt Ltd., Shandong LongkouLongda Chemical Industry Limited Company, Shandong Novista Chemicals Co.,Ltd, and The Chemical Company.

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players in the global epoxidized soybean oil market.

2. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments in the global epoxidized soybean oil market.

3. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the global epoxidized soybean oil market.

4. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global epoxidized soybean oil market.

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the global epoxidized soybean oil market.

