Track Geometry Measurement System Market Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2027 – Fugro, Goldschmidt Thermit GmbH, MERMEC, Plasser and Theurer, R. Bance, Siemens and Vista Instrumentation

Track geometry is a three-dimensional geometry of track layouts and associated measurements used in the design, construction, and maintenance of railroad tracks. It is used in speed limits and for other regulations of track gauge, alignment, elevation, curvature, and track surface. Though the geometry of the tracks is three-dimensional by nature, it is expressed in two separate layouts for horizontal and vertical.

The track geometry measurement system market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as presence of various standards and regulations in railway industry, use of track geometry measurement systems for track maintenance, growth in network of metro lines and high speed railway lines, high popularity of no contact track geometry measurement system and deployment of intelligent techniques in railways boosts the market growth. However, lack of required infrastructure is impacting negatively on the growth of this market in the current market scenario.

The global track geometry measurement system market is segmented on the basis of railway type, by operation type1, by measurement type and component. Based on railway type the market is segmented as high-speed railways, mass transit railways, heavy haul railways and light railways. Based on the operation type 1 the market is segmented as no contact and contact. Further no contact is segmented as inertial based and chord based. On the basis of measurement type the market is segmented as gauge, twist, cant and cant deficiency, vertical profile, curvature, alignment, dynamic cross-level, dipped joints. Based on the components the market is segmented as software, lighting equipment, navigation equipment, communication equipment, computer, camera, data storage, power supply equipment and sensor. Further the sensors is segmented as accelerometer and gyroscope.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. Balfour Beatty

2. BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED

3. Deutzer Technische Kohle GmbH

4. Fugro

5. Goldschmidt Thermit GmbH

6. MERMEC Inc.

7. Plasser

and Theurer

8. R. Bance and Co Ltd

9. Siemens

10. Vista Instrumentation LLC

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Track Geometry Measurement System Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa).

The report assists in determining and analyzing the Key market players’ portfolios with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key developments in past five years and helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage. The market payers from Track Geometry Measurement System Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Track Geometry Measurement System in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Track Geometry Measurement System market.

The Track Geometry Measurement System Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Answers that the Report Acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Track Geometry Measurement System Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Track Geometry Measurement System Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Track Geometry Measurement System Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Track Geometry Measurement System Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

