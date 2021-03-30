South Korea connected vehicle Market Size, Share, Demand, Opportunity, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities By 2018-2023

South Korea connected vehicle market is expected to show Double-digit growth rates. The development of connected car technology in South Korea will create new business opportunities in a variety of industries ranging from digital content to finance, insurance, and public service. Major ICT companies and automakers are collaborating and working with venture firms to realize the full potential.

Domestic tech companies and automobile manufacturers are either releasing new systems or widening access to previously exclusive technology, in the race to establish control over the nascent South Korean connected car market. Futuristic vehicle information service or infotainment service, are a part of these systems that entail the application of rapidly improving AI capabilities into the driving ecosystem, particularly for carrying out destination searches in navigation software, music volume moderation and safety inspections using voice commands.Hyundai and Kia will begin to include the Kakao’s AI platform — the Kakao I — previously available only on their high-end vehicles , in their low-end models like the Hyundai Sonata, Hyundai Avante and Kia Sportage lines.

Telecom providers are also jumping into the fray, with the nation’s leading operator SK Telecom releasing T Map x NUGU. A union of SK Telecom’s AI technology NUGU along with its GPS and navigation service T Map, the hybrid software, was downloaded by more than 3 million users in just 18 days after launch, which shows rapid adoption of connected car technologies.

Key growth factors

o Demand for a connected driving experiences is growing rapidly in this region. Major auto-makers and OEMs are working to make this a reality very soon

o South Korea is expected to become one of the prominent markets by 2025 for connected cars owing to high growth in the automotive market and enhanced connectivity infrastructures across the region

Threats and key players

o Increasing fuel prices are causing a credit crunch, and rising inflation is taking a toll on the global economy. The industry is also restricted by increasing regulations, slumping demand, and increase in both fixed and marginal cost.

o Some of the key players operating in the market are:- Aptiv PLC, Continental AG, Denso, NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch GmbH, and ZF Friedrichshafen.

