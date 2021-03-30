2D Barcode Reader Market Size | Global Industry Report 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global 2D Barcode Reader Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 116 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive 2D Barcode Reader Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

2D Barcode Reader Production by Region

United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Other Regions

A 2D barcode scanner is a process of interpreting two-dimensional barcodes, which store data in two dimensions, rather than in just a series of black and white bars. 2D barcode reader is also called as “Quick Response Code (QR Code)” as they enable fast data access. The reader deciphers the encoded URL, which leads the browser to the appropriate information. The commercial use of 2D barcode reader started in 1981. A 2D bar code reader is employed in various industries to access associated information extensively.

One of the primary reason driving this market increased acceptance of 2D barcodes across various sectors. Another factor driving the demand 2D barcodes is their proficiency to adapt an enormous size of information, unlike 1D barcode scanner. Increased memory at optimum pricing has been a key technological factor, which is an attractive proposition for end users. A key challenge in the market is the insufficiency for capital investment to innovate 2D barcodes. 2D barcode scanners are costlier than their 1D counterparts. Performance, design, and ergonomics are among the top factors of competition among 2D-barcode vendors. Furthermore, price competitiveness offers an additional advantage to barcode scanner vendors.

DPM (Direct Part Marking) is introducing new opportunities for manufacturing more automated solutions and track products through its full life cycle. It can be a potential market for the 2D imager. Also, government regulations and policies may result in the adoption of these devices in industries including healthcare and pharmaceuticals, transportation, and military applications.

Key regions for this market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and MEA and Latin America. North America and Europe are projected to dominate this market over the forecast period with steady growth rates while Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth opportunities during the same period. The adoption rate of barcode technology in India is growing at a healthy growth rate making the industry more attractive day by day.

Some of the key players in the market include Honeywell, OCR Canada, Motorola Solutions, Datalogic, Zebra Technologies, Telenor, SATO, Bluebird, Opticon, Denso ADC, NCR and others. The market is dominated by vendors and will continue the same trend over the forecast period. Continued consolidation is expected with small and medium sized companies focused on niche applications. Image recognition technology which is an alternative technology for 2D barcode reader is at its emerging stage. The main advantage of the image recognition technology as compared to 2D bar codes is that no special software has to be installed. One of the disadvantages of image recognition is that images cannot be recognized because of their image quality. Especially in low light situations images tends to get blurry and grainy. This market is expected to become highly competitive over the forecast period as the market is driven by new technologies and innovations, resulting out of continuous RandD activities by the key players across the industry. Most of the companies are focusing their RandD activities to find low cost and precise products by incorporating new technologies.

2D Barcode Reader Breakdown Data by Type

QR Codes

Data Matrix Code

PDF417codes

Aztech 2D Barcodes

2D Barcode Reader Breakdown Data by Application

Retail

Advertisements

Transportation

Others

