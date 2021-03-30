Automotive Convertible Top Market New Entrants, Competitive Scenario & Forecast By 2024

Latest Report Available at Arcognizance.com “Automotive Convertible Top Market” Report provides, wherever applicable and relevant, technical data of products, and sheds useful light on expected commercial production dates and current status. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making.

Automotive Convertible Top is a retractable roof consisted of an articulated frame covered with a folding textile-based fabric similar to that on an open carriage evolved into the most common form. A lesser seen detachable hardtop provided a more weatherproof and secure alternative. As technology improved a retractable hardtop which removes and stows its own rigid roof in its trunk appeared, increasingly becoming the most popular form.

For 2004 to now, the global production shows a downward trend, the significant downward trend downward trend shows before the 2010, the global production of the automotive convertible top is 500 K Unit, the largest production region is Europe, the second largest region is in North America; the industry is very concentrated, the top three manufactures occupy about 92% in 2015;

The largest consumption region is Europe, the market share is about 44.2% in 2015; the second largest region is the North America, the market share is about 43.8% in 2015; and the smallest consumption region is RoW, China has the largest consumption growth rate;

The average price is 2033USD per Unit in 2015; the highest price is in Europe 2100 USD per Unit in 2015, the North America’s price is about 172 USD per Unit; the average gross margin is about 35%; the price shows decreasing trend, and the gross margin has similar phenomenon; the hard top’s price is higher than the soft top;

The import and export only occupies little market share.

In the future, the convertible car’s market share is being eroded by SUV and crossover cars so the production shows decreasing trend due the convertible car’s production decreasing, the hard top will be the trend of automotive convertible top, it will occupy larger market share; the price and gross margin will also show decrease trend.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Convertible Top market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive Convertible Top business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Convertible Top market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Automotive Convertible Top value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Hard top

Soft top

Segmentation by application:

Premium Vehicle

Non-premium Vehicle

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Webasto

Magna

Valmet

Toyo Seat

ASC, Inc.

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research Objectives:

To study and analyze the global Automotive Convertible Top consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Automotive Convertible Top market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Convertible Top manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Convertible Top with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Convertible Top submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Convertible Top by Players

Chapter Four: Automotive Convertible Top by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Convertible Top Market Forecast

