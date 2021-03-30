Boutique Hotel Market 2019-2025 Emerging Growth with Leading Companies- Marriott, Hilton, Starwood Hotels, Hyatt Hotels, Four Seasons and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Boutique Hotel Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Boutique Hotel Market
In 2018, the global Boutique Hotel market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Boutique Hotel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Boutique Hotel development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Marriott,
Hilton,
Starwood Hotels,
Hyatt Hotels,
Four Seasons
Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd.
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
Mandarin Oriental International Limited
The Indian Hotels Company Limited
Jumeirah International LLC
Kerzner International Resorts, Inc.
ITC Hotels Limited
Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3826597-global-boutique-hotel-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Business Hotel
Suite Hotel
Airport Hotel
Market segment by Application, split into
Room
F&B
SPA
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Boutique Hotel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Boutique Hotel development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3826597-global-boutique-hotel-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
About Us:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.
Contact Us:
NORAH TRENT
[email protected]
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)