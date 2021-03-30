Brake Disc Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2024

Latest Report Available at Arcognizance.com Global “Brake Disc Market” Report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Brake Disc is the component of a disc brake against which the brake pads are applied. The material is typically grey iron, a form of cast iron. The design of the disc varies somewhat. Some are simply solid, but others are hollowed out with fins or vanes joining together the disc’s two contact surfaces (usually included as part of a casting process). The weight and power of the vehicle determines the need for ventilated discs. The ventilated disc design helps to dissipate the generated heat and is commonly used on the more-heavily-loaded front discs.

The global Brake Disc market is valued at 5027 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 9660 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2018-2025. The global Brake Disc market is valued at 422 M units in 2017 and will reach 923 M units by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% during 2018-2025.

According to this study, over the next five years the Brake Disc market will register a 8.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 8060 million by 2024, from US$ 5440 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Brake Disc business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Brake Disc market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Brake Disc value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Cast Iron

CMC

Segmentation by application:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Motorcycles and Scooters

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Brembo

Winhere

Aisin Seiki

Kiriu

Bocsh

ZF TRW

Continental

TEXTAR

Accuride Gunite

Lpr Break

AC delco

EBC Brakes

Remsa

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research Objectives:

To study and analyze the global Brake Disc consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Brake Disc market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Brake Disc manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Brake Disc with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Brake Disc submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Brake Disc by Players

Chapter Four: Brake Disc by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Brake Disc Market Forecast

