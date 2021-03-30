Cloud Billing Market Size, Share, Online-Services, Global-Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis with Future Technology-Sector to 2019-2026

Global Cloud Billing Market is accounted for $8.13 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $48.4 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for centralized & convergent billing solutions, rising demand for cloud billing in developed regions, growing demand for the billing system which requires low operation cost and capital requirement are some key factors propelling the market growth. However, time consumption and continuously changing technologies are hampering the market growth.

Cloud billing can be defined as the process of generating bills from the resource usage data with the help of predefined data sets and billing policies. Cloud billing offers low cost of ownership, ability to add new services emerging in the dynamic environment, set of connectors, device and independent access to billing information. The cloud billing system enables users to easily manage and retrieve data from various locations and, also helps in serving their customers in a better manner.

Based on type, cloud service billing segment is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period owing to the advancements in cloud technology which in turn increases demand for cloud billing. In addition, amongst end user, media and entertainment segment is witnessing a potential growth in the market due to the rising in the adoption of digital channels.

Some of the key players profiled in the market include: Zuora Inc., Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC), NEC Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), CGI Group Inc, Amdocs Inc, Oracle Corporation, Chargebee, Aria Systems, Inc., Talligent, Cloudability, Utilibill, SAP SE, Ericsson , Netcracker Technology (NEC Corporation), Huawei Technologies , Cerillion PLC, Tech Mahindra Limited, Redknee Solutions Inc., Asiainfo, Inc.

By geography, North America formed one of the key regions contributing to the growth for this market. The growing implementation of cloud based technology along with better access to client demands has been some of the major reasons for the rising demand of this market in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period factors such as adoption of cloud-based billing services, supporting government regulations and growing economies of emerging countries like Taiwan, India, and China are promoting the growth in this region.

Types Covered:

Metered Billing

Provisioning

Subscription Billing

Cloud Service Billing

Other Types

Deployment Models Covered:

Platform as A Service (PaaS)

Software as A Service (SaaS)

Infrastructure as A Service (IaaS)

Providers Covered:

Telecom and Communication Service Providers

Managed Service Providers

Cloud Service Providers

Organization Sizes Covered:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Applications Covered:

Revenue Management

Account Management

Customer Management

Other Applications

End Users Covered:

Retail

Public Sector and Utilities

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Telecommunication and ITeS

Education

Other End Users

Regions Covered:

North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan , China , India , Australia , New Zealand , South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific , South America, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Some Points of TOC:

Chapter One: Executive Summary

Chapter Two: Preface

Chapter Three: Market Trend Analysis

Chapter Four: Porters Five Force Analysis

Chapter Five: Global Cloud Billing System Market, By Type

Chapter Six: Global Cloud Billing System Market, By Deployment Model

Chapter Seven: Global Cloud Billing System Market, By Provider

Chapter Eight: Global Cloud Billing System Market, By Organization Size

Chapter Nine: Global Cloud Billing System Market, By Application

Chapter Ten: Global Cloud Billing System Market, By End User

Chapter Eleven: Global Cloud Billing System Market, By Geography

Chapter Twelve: Key Developments

Chapter Thirteen: Company Profiling

