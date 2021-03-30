Cloud GIS Market Growth, Current Dynamics, Technology, Application, and Key Vendors Analysis, Forecast 2019-2025

Cloud computing technology has transformed the way one works. Though the geographical information system (GIS) has been a late adopter of cloud technology, the many benefits are compelling organizations to transform their geospatial functions to the cloud. Cloud-based tools are accessed for web-based geographic information system. Data generated through maps helps to analyze and optimize operations in real-time.

On demand service of online maps, geospatial data and computing are some of the major drivers which help in surging the growth of cloud GIS market whereas data accuracy and efficient data management are the major concern which act as a restraining factor for this market. Integrating GIS and the Sensor devices will add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

The “Global Cloud GIS Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the cloud GIS industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global cloud GIS market with detailed market segmentation by service models, deployment models, application and geography. The global cloud GIS market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global cloud GIS market based on service models, deployment models and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall cloud GIS market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

