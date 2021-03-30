Cloud Robotics Market Size, Share, Types, Technology Platforms, Revenue, Demand, Detailed Trend Analysis, Companies and Demographic Forecasts-2026

Analytical Research Cognizance has announced the addition of the “Global Cloud Robotics Market Outlook (2017-2026)” by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

Global Cloud robotics market is accounted for $2.80 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $18.20billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period. Proliferation of the cloud technology, increase in the adoption of IOT and advancements in AI & machine learning technologies, broad spectrum use of wireless technologies and smart devices are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, factors such as high initial costs and R&D expenses, data privacy and security concerns are retraining the market. Moreover, growth potential across the developing nations and increase in the use of robots for industrial automation provides huge growth opportunities for the market growth.

Cloud robotics are controlled and operated by human operators at a distance, who use the remotely-sensed data and real-time information obtained through the communication network to improve the capabilities and applications of robotic systems. This is a field of robotics that reaps benefits of shared services and converged infrastructure and use cloud technologies such as cloud storage, cloud computing and other internet technologies. They involves robotic systems that are connected with a wired or/and wireless communication network.

Amongst development model, public cloud segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Most of the cloud robotics developers prefer using the public cloud deployment model because of its cost-effectiveness and benefits. The public cloud services may be offered for free of cost or on a pay-per-use model, depending upon the requirements of the end-users. By geography, North America is anticipated to obtain the largest market share in the global market owing to the most highly developed region in terms of cloud, artificial intelligence and machine earning technologies.

Global Cloud Robotics Market Key players:

Google (US), IBM (US), Amazon Robotics (US), Ortelio (UK), C2RO (Canada), Huawei (China), Hit Robot Group, Microsoft (US), V3 Smart Technologies (Singapore), Rapyuta Robotics (Japan), Cloud Minds (US), and Tend (US).

Cloud Robotics Industry Components:

Software

Services

Cloud Robotics Market Service Models:

Software-As-A-Service

Infrastructure-As-A-Service

Platform-As-A-Service

Connectivity Technology for Cloud Robotics:

Infrared

3G

RF

4G

5G

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

Deployment Models Covered:

Hybrid Cloud

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Applications Covered:

Commercial Robots

Military Robots

Consumer Robots

Industrial Robots

End-Users Covered:

Third-Party Users

Verticals

Global Cloud Robotics Industry Regions:

North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, UK, Italy, France, Spain , Rest of Europe , Asia Pacific, Japan, China, India, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific, South America, Argentina , Brazil , Chile , Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia , UAE , Qatar , South Africa , Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

