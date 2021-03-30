Commercial Aircraft Market | Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2024

“Analytical Research Cognizance” shared Latest Report with Trends and Top Manufacturers analysis of “Commercial Aircraft Market” Forecast to 2024

The commercial aircraft market is expected to register a CAGR of over 3%, during the forecast period.

The growth in air travel, especially in the emerging economies, is expected to remain as the key driver for the market growth during the forecast period.

The introduction of new routes to increase connectivity is driving the airline fleet expansion, thereby increasing the need for procurement of new generation commercial aircraft.

Growth in the middle class, especially in developing countries, and increasing global tourism are also expected to play a key role in driving the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The market is mainly dominated by Airbus SE and the Boeing Company, occupying a major chunk of the total market revenue. Other players, like Bombardier Inc. and Embraer SA, have a small share in the fixed-wing segment of the market. Players, like Textron, Russian Helicopters, and Leonardo SpA, among others, have obtained revenues from the rotorcraft segment. However, their share is a lot smaller compared to the total revenue of Airbus SE and the Boeing Company.

Scope of the Report

The report includes the following aspects:

Key Market Trends

Turbofan Segment to Have a High Market Share during the Forecast Period

The turbofan segment has the highest market share among all the segments, in 2018. Currently, the number of turbofan aircraft in the world are more than any of the other commercial aircraft types. Their use is being popularized by virtue of the advantages they offer, like their efficiency at high speeds and high altitudes. Most airliners today use turbofan engines, as they are efficient for long duration, long haul flights. The segment is also expected to show high growth rate during the forecast, as the procurement of turbofan aircraft is more compared to the aircraft operating with other engine types.

Asia-Pacific region to grow with a high CAGR during the forecast period

Presently, Asia-Pacific has the highest market share among all the regions, due to a large number of aircraft procurement in the region. The growth in air passenger traffic is predominant in the region, and China and India are expected to be among the biggest aviation markets in the world, by the end of the period studied. Procurement of new generation commercial aircraft and the introduction of routes, even by the airlines of other countries in the region, are currently being taking place in the market. The aforementioned factors are expected to make the Asia-Pacific region register a high CAGR.

