Contract Research Organization Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2024 and Key Players – Quintiles, LabCorp (Covance), PPD, Parexel, ICON, PRA, inVentiv

Contract Research Organization Market

Contract research organizations (CROs) offer testing and consulting services for every stage of the drug R&D process for commercial manufacturers such as pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies and medical device firms. Efficiency is being considered as the most important factor, in light of the financial burden pharmaceutical companies are facing from all directions. Patent expiries leading to generic rivalry and ever more stringent demands from regulators continue to have an impact on their bottom lines. However, after several years where spending on R&D was reduced, it is now growing yet again.

According to the American pharmaceutical review, the involvement of CRO engagement at each clinical phase has increased, although pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are banking on more heavily on contracting out for the early stages of clinical research, from drug discovery through Phases I and II.

Top Market Players:

Quintiles, LabCorp (Covance), PPD, Parexel, ICON, PRA, inVentiv, INC, CRL, Wuxi AppTec,

Objectives of the Study

– To define, describe, segment and forecast the global CRO services market by type, therapeutic area, end user, and region

– To forecast the size of the CRO services market with respect to the five key regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

– To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the contract research organization services market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

– To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

– To analyze the opportunities in the contract research organization services market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

– To profile the key players in the global CRO services market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies

– To track and analyze competitive developments such as mergers and acquisitions; agreements, partnerships, and collaborations; service launches; and expansions of key players in the global CRO services market

Major Types of Contract Research Organization covered are:

Preclinical CRO

Clinical Trial CRO

Major Applications of Contract Research Organization covered are:

Biotechnology

Medical Device Industry

Key features of the Worldwide Contract Research Organization Market Research Report:

Some of the market dynamics covered in this report include the market drivers, threats, and opportunities. It analyzes the overall market segments to predict the evolving ones and provides a detailed segmentation of the Contract Research Organization industry, based on the product types, applications, and key geographies. The report also provides a comprehensive study of the global Contract Research Organization market share and forecasts.

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Contract Research Organization Market Size

2.2 Contract Research Organization Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Contract Research Organization Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Contract Research Organization Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Contract Research Organization Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Contract Research Organization Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Contract Research Organization Sales by Product

4.2 Global Contract Research Organization Revenue by Product

4.3 Contract Research Organization Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Contract Research Organization Breakdown Data by End User

In the last section of the report, the global Contract Research Organization market additionally provides a detailed survey of the key competitors and the leading players in the market, based on the various objectives of an organization such as overview, profiling, product portfolio, the quantity of production, upstream raw material, downstream demand analysis, and the financial status of the organization. These key players have adopted the regional expansion, mergers & acquisitions, product portfolio expansion, partnerships, and collaborations as their key strategies to enhance their infiltration in the Global Contract Research Organization Market.

