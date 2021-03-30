Craft Beer Market Growth Is Skyrocketing Beyond Predictions

Summary

Global Craft Beer market status and forecast, categorizes the global Craft Beer market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Craft beer – what used to be referred to as ‘micro-brewed’ or ’boutique’ beer – took its modern roots in the United States around thirty years ago as a new breed of keen brewers rediscovered lost styles and interesting, flavoursome brews. Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Japan and Scandinavia and pockets of Europe are today leading the charge, providing alternatives to the traditional Euro-style lagers.

The major manufacturers covered in Craft Beer Market report

Budweiser

Yuengling

The Boston Beer Company

Sierra Nevada

New Belgium Brewing

Gambrinus

Lagunitas

Bell’s Brewery

Deschutes

Stone Brewery

Firestone Walker Brewing

Brooklyn Brewery

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

Founders Brewing

SweetWater Brewing

Craft beer Market is fetching higher sales than traditional beer due to endeavors from local and international brewers that are expanding their distribution network and at the same time offering exciting new flavors and tastes. The rising consumer preference for low alcohol by volume (ABV) beer is fueling the growth of the global craft beer market.

Consumers are increasingly preferring new styles and flavors of craft beer Market thus boosting its marketability. With the use of premium quality raw materials and advanced brewing techniques, major chunk of beer consumers have been successfully diverted to craft beer Industry segment from mainstream beer.

The craft beer industry is majorly driven by its Premiumization aspect, wherein the consumers willingly pay higher prices for craft beer than its traditional counterparts due to its exotic flavor profile and convenience of making. Thus, higher margins associated with craft beer fetches higher profitability.

The global craft beer market is segmented by type, distribution and geography. Based on the type of craft beer, the market has been further segmented into Ales (Pale, strong, Indian, brown and Scottish styles), Pilseners and Pale Lagers, Wild/Sour Beer, Wheat Beers, Porters, Stouts, Bocks, Hybrid and Specialty Beers. India pale ale (IPAs) are a major growth driver followed by pilsners.

Based on the distribution channels, the market is further segmented into on-trade and off-trade distribution. The former sub-category is the one wherein the alcoholic drinks are sold in bars, restaurants, clubs and pubs and similar channels. The off-trade distribution is the one where craft beer is distributed through retailers, wholesalers, and online channels.

Due to the rapid growth of hospitality sector particularly in the developed economies, the on-trade distribution channels have promising growth potential. On the contrary, the off-trade distribution has higher growth prospects in emerging economies where affordability is the key to sales performance.

The global Craft Beer market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

Geographically, this Craft Beer Market report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this Craft Beer Market report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Ales

Lagers

On the basis of the end users/applications, this Craft Beer Market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Bar

Food Service

Retail

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Craft Beer Market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

Chapter One: Craft Beer Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global Craft Beer Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global Craft Beer Market Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Craft Beer Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: Global Craft Beer Market Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global Craft Beer Market Analysis by Application

Chapter Seven: Global Craft Beer Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

Chapter Eight: Craft Beer Market Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter Ten: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter Eleven: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Global Craft Beer Market Forecast (2018-2025)

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

