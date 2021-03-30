Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Is Estimated To Witness the Highest Growth By 2027 | Pfizer Inc., Array BioPharma, Vericel Corporation

Dilated cardiomyopathy is condition caused due to enlargement of left ventricle in the heart. In this state left ventricle gets enlarged, and the heart walls become thinner to pump blood from heart to other body parts of the body. Dilated cardiomyopathy can be developed at any age however it is more common in the people age between 20 to 60 years. In some cases, right ventricle also might be affected due to myopathy. Dilated cardiomyopathy is often caused by genetic mutations and non-genetic conditions like exposure to toxins, autoimmune diseases, heart valve abnormalities and diabetes disease conditions. However, there was no drug approved by FDA to treat dilated cardiomyopathy conditions. Companies are actively working on to develop molecules to treat dilated cardiomyopathy conditions. Array BioPharma carrying out Phase 2 clinical trial for ARRY-797 that inhibits p38 mitogen-activated kinase inhibitor to treat dilated cardiomyopathy. In December 2015, U.S. FDA gave Orphan drug status to the Vasomera (PB1046) molecule developed by PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals that is used treat X-linked dilated cardiomyopathy conditions. Vericel Corporation working on innovative concept to treat dilated cardiomyopathy conditions. Company has developed Ixmyelocel-T, multicellular therapy to treat dilated cardiomyopathy.

Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market: Drivers and Restraints

Globally increase in incidences of congestive heart failure conditions which is leading cause of dilated cardiomyopathy conditions. According to American Heart Association, around 5.3 million Americans have congestive heart failure within an incidence of 660,000 cases diagnosed yearly this signifies potential of the market. The major restraints for the market lack of proper drugs, increase in usage of defibrillators and pacemakers are effecting growth of this market.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2830

Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market: Segmentation

The global Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market is classified on the basis of drug class, distribution channel and geography.

Based on drug class, the dilated cardiomyopathy market is segmented into the following:

Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors

Angiotensin II receptor blockers

Beta blockers

Diuretics

Blood thinning medications

Cardiac glycosides

Based on distribution channel, the dilated cardiomyopathy market is segmented into the following:

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Mail order Pharmacies

Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market: Overview

Normally to treat dilated cardiomyopathy conditions, physicians use the drugs that can treat for congestive heart failure conditions this is due to lack of drugs for dilated cardiomyopathy conditions. Angiotensin receptor blockers occupy the major market share followed by beta blockers by beta blockers. In case of distribution channel, retail pharmacies hold the major market share followed by hospital pharmacies due to easy availability of drugs.

Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market: Regional Overview

Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market is classified into seven regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America occupies the significant market share in dilated cardiomyopathy market. Due to high incidence rates of congestive heart failures in the region. Next to North America, Europe holds the second leading market share for dilated cardiomyopathy conditions. According to European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations, over 6000,000 are admitted to hospital, and 55,000 deaths are caused due to the congestive heart failure conditions in Europe. However, APEJ market is expected to grow over the forecast due to increase in awareness and increasing demand for generic drugs are responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period.

Request to View TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-2830

Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market: Players

Some of the players in the dilated cardiomyopathy Pfizer Inc., Array BioPharma, Vericel Corporation,PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson and Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Astrazeneca plc and Sanofi