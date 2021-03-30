Distal Compression Plates Market 2018: Clinical Technology Growth and Demand Forecast to 2028 | Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Arthrex

Distal Compression Plates: Market Insights

Distal Compression Plates are used for the fixation of distal radial fractures. Distal radius fractures are the most common form of fractures, associated with the upper limbs. These fractures can be treated with the use of distal compression plates. The distal radius fracture occurs in the wrist joint. Distal compression plates not only fixes the bone fractures but also, provides stability to the bone. There are several causes of bone defects such as increasing prevalence of bone disorders, the increasing number of bone injuries, increasing number of road accidents etc. The most common cause of bone defects is trauma. Bone defects can also be caused accidentally. Osteomyelitis can also be a cause of bone defects that destroy the bone. Osteomyelitis is a bone infection which can spread through the bloodstream and can become a serious problem. Increasing population is also contributing towards the growth of distal compression plates market as the number of road accidents is increasing. The average cost for patients suffering from fractures due to road accidents has been estimated at US$10,000 per case. The women are more prone to bone defects, as compared to men. Also, the geriatric population has high chances to suffer from bone disorders. Hence, increasing geriatric population, is also a factor, increasing the growth of distal compression plates market.

Distal Compression Plates Market: Market Dynamics

A significant increase in the prevalence of bone disorders is a factor driving the growth of Distal Compression Plates market. The most common cause of bone defects is trauma. Bone defects can also be caused accidentally. There are approximately 2.1 million orthopedic surgeries, which are performed every year in the United States, which involves the use of distal compression plates. Increase in traumatic accidents such as falls injuries, Vehicle accidents, sporting injuries, are expected to increase the growth of distal compression plates market. The occurrence of osteoporosis and bone cancer lead to bone replacements which are expected to drive the Distal Compression Plates market. Intake of poor diet is also responsible for the weakening of bones, which can increase the number of bone fractures, increasing the overall growth of distal compression plates market. Other factors such as pain, swelling, and other problems are expected to drive the Distal Compression Plates market. Rising geriatric population is also the main factor which is driving the growth of Distal Compression Plates market. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, 1 in 3 women over age fifty experiences osteoporotic fractures. Risk of infections and a high cost of Distal Compression Plates are the factors which can restrain the growth of Distal Compression Plates market.

Distal Compression Plates Market: Segmentation

The Distal Compression Plates Market is segmented by Product Type, Indication and End User:

Segmentation by product type

Conventional Distal Compression Plates

Fixed Angle Locking Distal Compression Plates

Segmentation by Indication Joint Replacement Bone Cancer Osteoporosis Genetic Bone Diseases Accident and falls Others

Segmentation by end user Hospitals Orthopedic clinics Other



Distal Compression Plates Market: Overview

Based on the product type, the distal compression plates has been segmented into two type’s i.e. conventional distal compression plates and fixed angle locking distal compression plates. Fixed angle locking distal compression plates are expected to hold the maximum revenue share in the distal compression plates market. Based on the indication, Bone Cancer is the most common cause of driving the Distal Compression Plates market. Due to bone cancer, the chances of having bone fractures increases due to the weakening of bones which increases the use of Distal Compression Plates. Another factor is Osteoporosis leading to bone fractures. Many genetic disorders are also responsible for bone diseases. The Distal Compression Plates are available in hospitals and other orthopedic clinics. A significant increase in the number of bone injuries is a factor driving the growth of Distal Compression Plates market over the forecast period. Increase in traumatic accidents such as Vehicle accidents, sporting injuries, falls injuries are expected to drive the Distal Compression Plates market.

Distal Compression Plates Market: Region-wise Outlook

Based on the regions, the global Distal Compression Plates market is divided into few key regions i.e. North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa. North America, specifically the U.S. is expected to account for the largest revenue shares in the global Distal Compression Plates market because of the advanced treatment procedures and healthcare infrastructure. India and China are expected to hold a large revenue share in the Distal Compression Plates market because of the high prevalence of orthopedic disorders. Europe is expected to show a high revenue share in distal compression plates market due to the presence of a large population. Japan is expected to have a high revenue share in the Distal Compression Plates market because of the presence of a large geriatric population.

Distal Compression Plates Market: Key Players

There are many key players identified in the global Distal Compression Plates, such as Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Arthrex, Inc., TREU-Instrumente GmbH, EgiFix Medical, SPINAMER, Medartis AG, Medimetal Ltd., Skeletal Dynamics LLC, Union Oy, JEIL MEDICAL CORPORATION., Smith & Nephew, DePuy Synthes