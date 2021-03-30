Eye Care Supplements Market Competitive landscape By 2023

The market for eye care supplements is expected to growth at an exponential rate owing to an increasing prevalence of eye diseases and chronic diseases such as diabetes, which are risk factors for eye disease. Furthermore, demand for eye care solutions is increasing across the globe. Therefore, majority of the market players have great opportunities in this market by using strategic approaches such as geographical expansion.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, about 285 million people are visually impaired worldwide. According to the Royal National Institute of Blind People (2016), the number of people living with sight loss is expected to reach 2.7 million by 2030 due to possible cases of refractive error, cataract, glaucoma, and others. According to the National Eye Institute, the number of people in the U.S. with cataract is projected to double from 24.5 million in 2010 to 50 million by 2050. Moreover, in 2015, National Eye Institute stated that more than half of the Americans suffer from cataract-related problems in their lifespan.

Key Players

Some of the key players in this market are

Biosyntrx Inc. (U.S.),

Nordic Naturals Inc. (U.S.),

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S.),

Healths Harmony USA Supplements LLC (U.S),

NUSAPURE (U.S.),

Vitabiotics Ltd. (U.K),

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated. (U.S.).

Segments

The global eye care supplements market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end user.

On the basis of type, market is segmented into Antioxidant, Fatty acids, anti-inflammatory supplements, neuro-protective supplements and others. Antioxidant segment is further segmented into water -soluble antioxidants including lutein, zeaxanthin, astaxanthin, and fat-soluble antioxidants including astaxanthin. Fatty acids segment is further segmented into omega-6 gamma-linolenic acid. Anti-inflammatory supplements segment is further segmented into docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). Neuro-protective segment is further segmented into eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA).

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into eye health, macular degeneration, cataract, Diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and others.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into eye hospitals, eye clinics, and others.

Growing Eye Diseases and Disorders Is the Prime Determinant of the Market Growth

Eye care supplements are products containing vitamins and other nutrients that are useful for maintaining eye health and good vision. They improve eye health and can be used for the treatment of a number of related diseases such as cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, and glaucoma. Many people face the problem of poor vision. The primary method of improving the vision is use of dietary products extracted from both natural and synthetic sources such as plants. Antioxidants, omega fatty acids are the most widely used eye care supplements across the globe.

Market Dynamics

According to the Economic and Social Commission estimates for Asia and the Pacific, in 2016 about 12.4 % of the population within the region aged 60 or more and this geriatric population is projected to reach 1.3 billion by 2050. Increasing prevalence of eye diseases and chronic diseases such as diabetes, which are risk factors for eye disease is another driver of the market.

High Cost and Lack Of Healthcare Coverage And Infrastructure In Developing Regions Expected To Hamper Market Growth

The high cost of eye care supplements may restrain the market growth, especially in the developing countries.

Regional Analysis

America is the largest market for eye care supplements owing to an increasing demand for eye care supplements and rising prevalence of vision impairment and problems among people in the US. According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 14 million Americans aged 12 years and older have some form of visual impairment.

According to the World Health Organization, about 60 million European have diabetes and the prevalence of diabetes is relatively high among people over 25 years.

Europe is the second largest market for eye care supplements which will steady growth in the near future du rot the availability of cost effective treatments and prevention strategy.

The Middle East & Africa also show a steady rise in the market owing to rise in the demand for ophthalmic products and available treatment options.

In Asia Pacific, the market is expected grow at a fastest rate owing to an increasing prevalence of chronic disease such as diabetes, diabetic retinopathy and obesity.

