Face Recognition Systems Market Analysis: Industry Trends, Market Size and Forecast 2025: Acute market reports
A face recognition system is a computer application capable of identifying or verifying a person from a digital image or a video frame from a video source. One of the ways to do this is by comparing selected facial features from the image and a face database.In 2018, the global Face Recognition Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Face Recognition Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
- Cloudwalk
- Dahua Technology
- Insigma
- Aurora
- Megvii Technology Limited
- Pci-suntektech Co.,Ltd
- IDEMIA
- Gosuncn
- Eyecool
- Poya
- Hikvision
- Synthesis Electronic Technology Co., Ltd
- EnterFace
- Artec Group
- Herta
- Bioenable
- ADATIS GmbH
- Cognitec Systems
- Anviz
- ColosseoEAS
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Access Control System
- Automatic Ticket Checker
- Mobile Device Authentication
- Others
Market segment by Application, split into
- Transportation
- BFSI
- Enterprise User
- Government
- Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Face Recognition Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Face Recognition Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Face Recognition Systems are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
