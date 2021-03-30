Ferulic Acid Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth of CAGR during the period 2019-2024

Analytical Research Cognizance has announced “Ferulic Acid Market” Report to its Data. This Report will help the reader with Better Understanding and Decision Making.

Ferulic Acid is extracted from Rice Bran Oil. It is one of the most powerful natural anti-oxidants. Ferulic acid is a natural chemical that is found in the cell walls of plants. It is called phytochemicals, which are found in a wide variety of plant species. The official name for this product is 4-hydroxy-3-methoxycinnamic acid.

First, the ferulic acid industry concentration is relatively low and the industry scale is relatively small, there are more than 30 companies in the global market in 2014 and Delekang is the largest.

Second, many companies are with their own technology as this industry is not with high technology barrel. And all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. Such as manufacturers in China are actively in introducing global advanced technology and put lots of time and money in the improvement of their product performance.

Third, these six years, as the development of economic, this industry developed as well, and the application field had been widened. And in the coming years, the demand of ferulic acid will still raise in a rate around 4.36%.

Fourth, the import and export percent of this industry is relatively high. China, as the major region in the production, is a major export country. And the export volume in 2014 was about 58.13% of the production volume in China.

Fifth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, as the major application field for ferulic acid is pharmaceutical industry, the need in the future will be uncertain.

Sixth, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

According to this study, over the next five years the Ferulic Acid market will register a 6.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 75 million by 2024, from US$ 53 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Ferulic Acid business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Ferulic Acid market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Ferulic Acid value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Synthesis

Natural

Segmentation by application:

Food

Cosmetic

Pharmaceutical intermediates

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Delekang

Top Pharm

Healthful International

Ankang

Huacheng

Hubei Yuancheng

App Chem-Bio

Yuansen

Shanghai Bettersyn Biotech

Oryza

OkayasuShoten

Leader

TSUNO

Tateyamakasei

CM Fine Chemicals

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research Objectives:

To study and analyze the global Ferulic Acid consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Ferulic Acid market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Ferulic Acid manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Ferulic Acid with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Ferulic Acid submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

