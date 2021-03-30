Fixed Satellite Service Market Expected to Behold a CAGR of 2.5% During 2019 – 2024

Global Fixed Satellite Service Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

An FSS is a type of service that uses geosynchronous satellites to broadcast through TV and radio, telecommunications, and satellite communication that are used by governments, military organizations, small and large enterprises, and other end-users. It can provide information to intelligence and security organizations. FSS is classified into wholesale services and managed services. The satellites used for FSS have low-power output and require larger dish-style antennas than direct broadcasting satellites. FSS works with bands such as C-band, Ku-band, and Ka-band.

For industry structure analysis, the Fixed Satellite Service industry is relatively concentrated. These players usually are large multinational corporations owned by business giants or national governments. The top five players account for about 60.74% of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest consumption value area, also the leader in the whole Fixed Satellite Service industry.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: SES, Intelsat, Eutelsat Communications, Telesat, SKY Perfect JSAT, SingTel Optus, Star One, Arabsat, Hispasat, AsiaSat, Thaicom, Russia Satellite Communication, China Satellite Communications

Europe occupied 26.13% of the market in 2016. It is followed by North America and Asia (Excluding China), which respectively account for around 23.03% and 15.36% of the global total industry. Geographically, Europe and North America has been relatively mature application and the market development is gentle. The market outlook is still very broad in Asia-Pacific and other developing countries.

According to this study, over the next five years the Fixed Satellite Service market will register a 2.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 14500 million by 2024, from US$ 12500 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Fixed Satellite Service business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Fixed Satellite Service market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Fixed Satellite Service market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Fixed Satellite Service market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Fixed Satellite Service players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Fixed Satellite Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Fixed Satellite Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

2019-2024 Global Fixed Satellite Service Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Fixed Satellite Service by Players

4 Fixed Satellite Service by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Fixed Satellite Service Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 SES

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Fixed Satellite Service Product Offered

11.1.3 SES Fixed Satellite Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 SES News

11.2 Intelsat

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Fixed Satellite Service Product Offered

11.2.3 Intelsat Fixed Satellite Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Intelsat News

11.3 Eutelsat Communications

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Fixed Satellite Service Product Offered

11.3.3 Eutelsat Communications Fixed Satellite Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Eutelsat Communications News

11.4 Telesat

