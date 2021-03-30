Flavored Cigar Market 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities And Market Free Sample Report Forecast To 2025

Flavored Cigar Market – 2019

Description:

Flavored cigars are cigars that have the taste and aroma of various kind of flavors. Flavored cigars are available in hand-rolled and machine-made forms like conventional cigars.

The machine-made flavored cigars segment dominated the flavored cigar market and is expected to continue its dominance over the next few years. The major contributors to the growth of the segment is the low cost of the machine-made cigars and the growing preference of young adults due to the availability of various flavors.

In terms of geography, the Americas accounted for the majority of shares of the global flavored cigar market and the region will to continue its market dominance during the forecast period as well. Factors such as the increased popularity of disposable products, the availability of these cigars in retail stores and through online channels, and the rapidly rising demand from the young population, will drive the growth of the market in this region.

The global Flavored Cigar market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Flavored Cigar market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Flavored Cigar in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Flavored Cigar in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Flavored Cigar market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Flavored Cigar market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Imperial Tobacco Group

Scandinavian Tobacco Group

Swisher International

Swedish Match

Gurkha Cigars

Arnold Andre

Avanti Cigar

Davidoff of Geneva USA

Oliva Cigar Family

Rocky Patel

Agio Cigars

J.Cortes Cigars

Habanos

China Tobacco

Burger Group

Market size by Product

Hand-Rolled Flavored Cigars

Machine-Made Flavored Cigars

Market size by End User

Retail Stores

Specialty Stores

Other

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Flavored Cigar market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Flavored Cigar market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Flavored Cigar companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Flavored Cigar submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Group Flavored Cigar are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

