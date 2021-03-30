Flavors and Fragrances Market Expected to reach $28.97 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 3.6% | Robertet, Firmenich, Frutarom, Takasago, International Flavors & Fragrances, Symrise

Global Flavors and Fragrances market is expected to grow from $21.01 billion in 2017 to reach $28.97 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 3.6%. Increasing demand for natural flavors and fragrances, growing demand for consumer products and raise in per capita spending on food and consumer products in emerging countries are some of the key factors boosting the market growth. However, compliance with quality and regulatory standards is inhibiting the market growth.

Flavors and fragrances are vital components of different customer goods and packaged foods. Natural and synthetic essence compositions make the cool mint flavor of toothpaste, the cinnamon aroma of pumpkin lattes and the cherry taste of cherry cola. Moreover, fragrance compositions add the fresh smell of pine to exotic top notes to fine perfumes and household cleaning products.

Based on Ingredients, Natural ingredients segment witnessed the significant growth. It is extracted from plants and animal sources. Growing availability of natural ingredients and increasing awareness among consumers towards healthier lifestyles are the major factors driving the market for natural ingredients. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market during the forecast period owing to the increasing population and rapid urbanization. In addition, rise in per capita spending on consumer products in high-growth economies will drive the Asia-Pacific region.

Some of the key players in the Flavors and Fragrances Market include Robertet, Firmenich, Frutarom, Takasago, International Flavors & Fragrances, Symrise, Sensient, Givaudan, Archer Daniels Midland, Ogawa & Co., Ltd., Kerry, Bell Flavors & Fragrances, BASF SE and Cargill Inc.

Ingredients Covered:

Natural Ingredients

Synthetic Ingredients

Products Covered:

Aroma Chemicals

Natural Flavors & Fragrances

End Users Covered:

Dairy Products

Flavors

Confectionery

Consumer Products

Savory & Snacks

Beverages

Fine Fragrances

Bakery

Other End Users

Regions Covered:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

