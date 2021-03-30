Flight Inspection (FI) Market Growth and Analysis- Industry Trends, Size, Shares, Forecast to 2024

The Report Studies the “Global Flight Inspection (FI) Market 2024” Status and Outlook of Global and Major Regions, from Angles of Players, Countries, Product Types and end Industries by Forecast 2024.

Flight inspection has long been a vital part of providing a safe air transportation system. The concept is almost as old as the airways themselves. The first flight inspectors flew war surplus open-cockpit biplanes, bouncing around with airmail pilots and watching over a steadily growing airway system predicated on airway light beacons to provide navigational guidance. The advent of radio navigation brought an increased importance to the flight inspector, as his was the only platform that could evaluate the radio transmitters from where they were used: in the air.

With the development of the Instrument Landing System (ILS) and the Very High Frequency Omni-directional Range (VOR), flight inspection became an essential element to verify the accuracy of the system. In the modern airspace system, GPS satellites now provide the basis for air navigation and signals further changes to aviation. Flight inspection has been there all along, quiet and meticulous, changing and developing through various government agencies charged with air safety: the Aeronautics Branch, Bureau of Air Commerce, the Civil Aeronautics Agency, through to the modern FAA. With continued growth of air transportation, and new technologies to support that growth, the essential means of flight inspection also changed, but its foundation, that of ensuring aviation safety, still remains the same.

The Flight Inspection (FI) market is dispersion market; the revenue of top 10 manufacturers accounts about 57% of the total revenue in 2017.

The leading manufactures mainly are SAFRAN, Saab, Cobham, Enav, Isavia, Textron, Bombardier, FCSL, Aerodata and NSM. SAFRAN is the largest company; its revenue of Europe market exceeds 14.35% in 2017.

There are mainly two type product of Flight Inspection (FI) market: Airport Type and Air Type.

Geographically, the Europe Flight Inspection (FI) market has been segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Benelux, Italy and rest of Europe. The Germany held the largest share in the Europe market, its revenue of Europe market exceeds 23.6% in 2017. The next is UK and France.

According to this study, over the next five years the Flight Inspection (FI) market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Flight Inspection (FI) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Flight Inspection (FI) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Flight Inspection (FI) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Air Type

Airport Type

Segmentation by application:

Civil

Military

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany,France, UK ,Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

SAFRAN

Saab

Cobham

Enav

Isavia

Textron

Bombardier

FCSL

Aerodata

NSM

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research Objectives:

To study and analyze the global Flight Inspection (FI) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Flight Inspection (FI) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Flight Inspection (FI) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Flight Inspection (FI) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Flight Inspection (FI) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Flight Inspection (FI) by Players

Chapter Four: Flight Inspection (FI) by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Flight Inspection (FI) Market Forecast

