Food Traceability Global Market Research 2019: Industry Analysis, Application, Product Type and Forecast 2027

Food traceability is a technology to identify the origin and source of food and food ingredients when the products are faulty. It allows food manufacturers to document and locate a product according to various stages and operations involved in the food manufacturing process. The operations involved in the manufacturing process are processing, handling and distribution of food products. A traceability system uses data and operations that maintain importantly and desired information about a product throughout the production chain. Food traceability includes two distinct components such as tracking and tracing. Tracing creates records of the history of food products throughout the entire food chain. Food tracking is the ability to identify the destination of a product, following its route from the manufacturing of the product to the final point of sale.

The food traceability market is growing at a faster pace owing to factors such as technologically advanced in developing countries and growing consumer concern for food safety. Moreover, these technologies are adopted by various end-users from developing countries due to increasing awareness. Stringent government legislative framework, certifications & standardizations with respect to food safety and production are the prominent factors driving the global food traceability market growth. However, the high cost of traceability technology and privacy issue for data security are the major factors hindering the growth of this market. Moreover, new smart technology for easy and universal accessibility may bring a unique opportunity for the food traceability market players over the forecast period.

The global food traceability market is segmented on the basis of equipment, technology, end user and application. On the basis of equipment the global food traceability market is segmented into PDA with GPS, thermal printers, 2D & 1D scanners, tags & labels, sensors and others. Based on technology, the global food traceability market is bifurcated into RFID/RTLS, GPS, barcodes, infrared and biometrics. Based on end user, the global food tracebility market is catagorised on the basis of food manufacturers, warehouse/pack farms, food retailers, defense & security departments and others. On the basis of application, the food traceability market is classified into meat & livestock, fresh produce & seeds, dairy products. beverages, fisheries and others.

The “Global Food Traceability Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Food Traceability market with detailed market segmentation by ingredient, flavors, distribution channel, and geography. The global Food Traceability market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Food Traceability market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Food Traceability market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Food Traceability market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Food Traceability market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Food Traceability market in these regions.

