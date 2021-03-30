Foodservice Packaging Market Industry Global Size, Share, Trend and Forecast 2019-2024
The variety in demand for packaging solutions brings into play a key role for classifying the products on the basis of their function in protecting the goods and their appearance-enhancing attributes.
Scope of the Global Foodservice Packaging Market Report
This report studies the Foodservice Packaging market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Foodservice Packaging market by product type and applications/end industries.
An increase in the overall consumption of products across the globe has resulted in a fluctuation in the prices of packaged goods.
Rising number of multinational quick service restaurants (QSR) worldwide is leading to a surge in demand for foodservice disposables. Such food service restaurants do not invest in resources for cleaning and maintenance of serving containers.
India is projected to be fastest-growing country-level market in the region for the food service packaging market. United States is projected to grow at the second-highest rate between 2017 and 2022, with the U.S. registering the highest growth rate in the region.
The global Foodservice Packaging market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Foodservice Packaging.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report covers Analysis of Global Foodservice Packaging Market Segment by Manufacturers
Dart Container
Georgia-Pacific
Anchor Packaging
Pactiv
D&W Fine Pack
Gold Plast
Berry Global
Dopla
Smurfit Kappa
WestRock
Huhtamäki
New WinCup
Linpac Packaging
Graphic Packaging
Coveris Holdings
Novolex Holdings
Green Packaging
Genpak
GRACZ
Southern Champion Tray
Amcor
Dow Chemical
Bemis
King Yuan Fu Packaging
Hefei Hengxin Environmental Science & Technology
Global Foodservice Packaging Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Foodservice Packaging Market Segment by Type
Plates
Trays
Cups
Global Foodservice Packaging Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Food Service Outlets
Institutional Food Services
Online Food Orderingc
Some of the Points cover in Global Foodservice Packaging Market Research Report is:
Chapter 1: Describe Foodservice Packaging Industry
Introduction,
Product Scope,
Market Overview,
Market Opportunities,
Market Risk,
Market Driving Force
Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Foodservice Packaging Industry in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and price
Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 4: Global Foodservice Packaging Market by regions from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Foodservice Packaging Market by key countries in these regions
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 9 and 10: Global Foodservice Packaging Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Growth rate
Chapter 11: Foodservice Packaging Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023
Regions
Type and application with sales and revenue
Chapter 12 and 13: Foodservice Packaging Industry
Sales channel
Distributors
Traders and dealers
Appendix
Data source
