Gas Turbine MRO Global Market CAGR Of Roughly 0.8% Over The Next Five Years, Will Reach 170 Million US$ In 2025, From 160 Million US$ In 2017

Maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), also maintenance, repair and overhaul, fixing or maintaining any sort of mechanical, plumbing or electrical equipment.

The power industry was the major end-user segment to gas turbine MRO market.

In terms of geographic regions, North America will be the major revenue contributor to the gas turbine MRO market throughout the forecast period. The increase in investments for the expansion or upgradation of power plants and the stringent regulations on carbon emissions, will be the major factors fueling the growth of the gas turbine MRO market in this region.

In 2018, the global Gas Turbine MRO market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Gas Turbine MRO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Gas Turbine MRO development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

GE

KHI

Ansaldo Energia

MHPS

Siemens

ABB

MAN Diesel & Turbo

MTU Aero Engines

Solar Turbines

Sulzer

Zorya-Mashproekt

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Maintenance

Repair and Overhaul

Market segment by Application, split into

Power

Oil and Gas

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Gas Turbine MRO market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Gas Turbine MRO market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Gas Turbine MRO companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Gas Turbine MRO submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Group Gas Turbine MRO are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Key Points In Table Of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Gas Turbine MRO Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Maintenance

1.4.3 Repair and Overhaul

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Gas Turbine MRO Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Power

1.5.3 Oil and Gas

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Gas Turbine MRO Market Size

2.2 Gas Turbine MRO Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Gas Turbine MRO Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Gas Turbine MRO Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Gas Turbine MRO Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Gas Turbine MRO Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Gas Turbine MRO Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Gas Turbine MRO Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Gas Turbine MRO Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Gas Turbine MRO Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Gas Turbine MRO Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Gas Turbine MRO Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Gas Turbine MRO Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Continued …

