Global Airport IT Systems Market Emerging Trends and Strong Application Scope by 2025

Airport IT systems are designed to ensure cost-effective, passenger-friendly, and efficient airport operations. It collects a large volume of electronic information within the airport, which ensures the smooth flow of information for airport operations, management, and security.

The aviation industry is focused on more effective and reliable airport information systems in the future years as passengers become more used to technological gadgets and digital devices. The Airport Operations Control Center (AOCC) ensures maximum productivity of an airport with the help of improved safety protocols and process automation and high operational efficiency. The Departure Control System (DCS) manages the passenger experience from check-in to departure to optimise the airport revenue. However, stringent government regulations are hampering the growth of the airport IT systems market.

Top manufacturers/players, sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player:

Resa airport data systems

Amadeus IT Group

Rockwell Collins

INFORM

Siemens

IBM

Ultra Electronics Holdings

Northrop Grumman Corporation

SITA

Thales Group

IKUSI

Market by Product Type:

AOCC

DCS

Market size by Application

Civial Airport

Commercial Airport

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Airport IT Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Airport IT Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Airport IT Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

