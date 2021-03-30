Global Cloud Professional Services Market by Key Players, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Cloud Professional Services Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Cloud Professional Services Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (DeloitteWipro LimitedTech Mahindra LimitedAccenture plcHewlett Packard EnterpriseDell Inc. (EMC)KPMG InternationalCapgemini S.A.HCLIBMTata GroupPricewaterhouseCoopers LLPCisco Systems, Inc.Nippon Telegraph and Telephone CorporationMicrosoft CorporationCGI Group Inc.)

Cloud professional services market refers a combination of capabilities including consulting/technical skills and functional knowledge.

An increased number of cloud solutions from various vendors have created a complex cloud environment. Cloud customers are struggling with integrating and managing applications, workloads, cloud stacks, and other facets of the shift to cloud. They are spending heavily on consultants and system integrators to educate, plan, and implement their cloud environments.

Scope of the Global Cloud Professional Services Market Report

This report studies the Cloud Professional Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Cloud Professional Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

Accelerated demand for cloud-based solutions from various industry verticals including BFSI, government, education, and healthcare among others will continue to create significant opportunities for cloud professional services vendors, and leaders. This is also contributing towards the expansion of IT services portfolio by the cloud service providers to boost their revenue generating opportunities while catering to different segments of end customers.

The rapid adoption of cloud-based services by companies of all sizes will drive its demand due to its cost-effectiveness and ease of use. However, data security concerns associated with critical data storage in the cloud and technological constraints will impede the growing demand for cloud security solutions.

The global Cloud Professional Services market is valued at 3852.1 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 9157.8 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 18.9% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Cloud Professional Services.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report covers Analysis of Global Cloud Professional Services Market Segment by Manufacturers

Deloitte

Wipro Limited

Tech Mahindra Limited

Accenture plc

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Dell Inc. (EMC)

KPMG International

Capgemini S.A.

HCL

IBM

Tata Group

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

CGI Group Inc.

Global Cloud Professional Services Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Cloud Professional Services Market Segment by Type

Cloud Consulting

Cloud Systems Integration

Cloud ADM (Application Development and Maintenance)

Cloud Managed Services

Global Cloud Professional Services Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecommunications

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Government

Education

Some of the Points cover in Global Cloud Professional Services Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe Cloud Professional Services Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Cloud Professional Services Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global Cloud Professional Services Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Cloud Professional Services Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Cloud Professional Services Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11: Cloud Professional Services Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13: Cloud Professional Services Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

