Global Coconut Water Market Trends, Opportunities, Growth, Revenue, Industry Overview, Manufacturers, Regions, Application by 2019-2024

Coconut water, less commonly coconut juice, is the clear liquid inside coconuts (fruits of the coconut palm). In early development, it serves as a suspension for the endosperm of the coconut during the nuclear phase of development. As growth continues, the endosperm matures into its cellular phase and deposits into the rind of the coconut pulp. The liquid inside young coconuts is often preferred to the liquid of a ripened coconut.

Coconut water is one of the fastest growing beverage categories in the Western Europe, the United States and Brazil due to its natural hydrating qualities, great taste and nutritional benefi ts, not to mention the large number of celebrities drinking it. It is a great source of nutrients, contains calcium and magnesium, and the same amount of heart healthy potassium as a banana or a glass of orange juice. And that’s just a few of its ‘superdrink’ claims. With a mass appeal to ethical and health conscious consumers and those leading an activity lifestyle, and some are predicting it could overtake the sales of orange juice (as has already happened in Brazil).

The global sales of coconut water increased from 363.78 Million L in 2013 to 865.71 Million L in 2017, at a CAGR of 24.20%. In 2017, the global coconut water market is led by USA. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market. The global coconut water market is valued at USD 2525.08 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 9010.54 million by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 19.93% between 2017 and 2024.

According to this study, over the next five years the Coconut Water market will register a 20.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 7610 million by 2024, from US$ 2980 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Coconut Water business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Coconut Water market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Coconut Water value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Mixed Coconut Water

Pure Coconut Water

Segmentation by application:

0-14 yrs

15-34 yrs

35-54 yrs

55 yrs up

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

VITA COCO

Pepsico

Coca-Cola(Zico)

Green Coco Europe

Taste Nirvana

C2O Pure Coconut Water

Tradecons GmbH

UFC Coconut Water

Edward & Sons

Maverick Brands

Amy & Brian

CHI Coconut Water

Grupo Serigy

Sococo

PECU

Koh Coconut

CocoJal

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research Objectives:

To study and analyze the global Coconut Water consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Coconut Water market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Coconut Water manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Coconut Water with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Coconut Water submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Coconut Water by Players

Chapter Four: Coconut Water by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Coconut Water Market Forecast

