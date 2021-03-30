Global Cosmetic Pigments Market 2019 Analysis, Challenges, Drivers, Current Trends, Demand, Outlook, Growth Applications, Key Players and Future Estimations 2025

Refers to the pigment after special processing, it can reach the excipients added standards. No side effects on the human body.

The global Cosmetic Pigments industry has a high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in USA, and Europe, such as BASF, Lanxess, Clariant, Huntsman and Sun Chemicals. At present, Huntsman is the world leader, holding 15.1% production market share in 2016.

Cosmetic Pigments downstream is wide and recently Cosmetic Pigments has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Facial Make-Up, Lip Products. Globally, the Cosmetic Pigments market is mainly driven by growing demand for Lip Products. Lip Products accounts for nearly 20.4% of total downstream consumption of Cosmetic Pigments in global.

Cosmetic Pigments can be mainly divided into inorganic Cosmetic Pigments, organic Cosmetic Pigments. Which inorganic Cosmetic Pigments captures about 59% of Cosmetic Pigments market in 2016. This pattern will not be drastic changes in the future.

Global Cosmetic Pigments market size will increase to 790 Million US$ by 2025, from 550 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cosmetic Pigments.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Cosmetic Pigments market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Market Segments:

Cosmetic Pigments Breakdown Data by Type

Inorganic

Organic

Cosmetic Pigments Breakdown Data by Application

Facial Make-Up

Lip Products

Eye Make-Up

Nail Products

Hair Color Products

Cosmetic Pigments Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

