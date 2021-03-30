Global Domestic Smoke Alarms Market 2019 Size, Share, Business Overview, Trends and Forecast to 2025
“Global Domestic Smoke Alarms Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.
Smoke Alarms are primarily used in domestic residential situations. They are different from the Smoke Detectors used in Fire Detection and Alarm Systems because they have a built-in alerting device, and are designed, tested, and manufactured to different standards. The most common examples are the battery-operated units available in many hardware stores.
Commercially-available domestic smoke alarms are usually either ionisation chamber or photoelectric (light scattering) types. Considerable debate has taken place in the media as to which technology gives better performance, especially considering the price difference between the two is minimal (historically, photoelectric was considerably more expensive and drained batteries much faster).
The global Domestic Smoke Alarms market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Domestic Smoke Alarms volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Domestic Smoke Alarms market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
BRK Brands
Kidde
Honeywell Security
Tyco
Johnson Controls
Halma
Hochiki
Sprue Aegis
Universal Security Instruments
Siemens
Ei Electronics
Nohmi Bosai
Panasonic
X-SENSE
Smartwares
Hekatron
Nest
Busch-jaeger
Gulf Security Technology
Nittan
Shanying Fire
Forsafe
D&K Group International
Shenzhen Gabel Electronics
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Ionisation Type
Photoelectric Type
Segment by Application
Home Smoke Alarm
Public Places Smoke Alarm
