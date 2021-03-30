Global Ground Handling Services Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025
In aviation, Ground Handling Services defines the servicing of an aircraft while it is on the ground and (usually) parked at a terminal gate of an airport.
The rapid development of the aviation industry has driven the expansion of ground handling services market.
In 2018, the global Ground Handling Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Ground Handling Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Ground Handling Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Mallaghan
Cavotec
JBT Corporation
Cargotec
SAAB Group
Beumer Group
Weihai Guangtai Airports Equipment
Aviapartner
TAV Airports Holding Co.
Skyplan Services Limited
Aerospace Jet
AFS Ground Support
Vision Aviation Global
Belau Transfer and Terminal
AN Aviation services CO.
AvJet International (FZE)
Proground GmbH
Myanmar National Airlines
Aero Specialties
Bharat Earth Movers
Oceania Aviation
Bliss-Fox Ground Support Equipment
Gate
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cabin service
Catering
Ramp service
Passenger service
Field operation service
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Civil
Military
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Ground Handling Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Ground Handling Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Ground Handling Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cabin service
1.4.3 Catering
1.4.4 Ramp service
1.4.5 Passenger service
1.4.6 Field operation service
1.4.7 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Ground Handling Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Civil
1.5.3 Military
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Mallaghan
12.1.1 Mallaghan Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Ground Handling Services Introduction
12.1.4 Mallaghan Revenue in Ground Handling Services Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Mallaghan Recent Development
12.2 Cavotec
12.2.1 Cavotec Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Ground Handling Services Introduction
12.2.4 Cavotec Revenue in Ground Handling Services Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Cavotec Recent Development
12.3 JBT Corporation
12.3.1 JBT Corporation Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Ground Handling Services Introduction
12.3.4 JBT Corporation Revenue in Ground Handling Services Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 JBT Corporation Recent Development
12.4 Cargotec
12.4.1 Cargotec Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Ground Handling Services Introduction
12.4.4 Cargotec Revenue in Ground Handling Services Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Cargotec Recent Development
12.5 SAAB Group
12.5.1 SAAB Group Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Ground Handling Services Introduction
12.5.4 SAAB Group Revenue in Ground Handling Services Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 SAAB Group Recent Development
12.6 Beumer Group
12.6.1 Beumer Group Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Ground Handling Services Introduction
12.6.4 Beumer Group Revenue in Ground Handling Services Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Beumer Group Recent Development
12.7 Weihai Guangtai Airports Equipment
12.7.1 Weihai Guangtai Airports Equipment Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Ground Handling Services Introduction
12.7.4 Weihai Guangtai Airports Equipment Revenue in Ground Handling Services Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Weihai Guangtai Airports Equipment Recent Development
12.8 Aviapartner
12.8.1 Aviapartner Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Ground Handling Services Introduction
12.8.4 Aviapartner Revenue in Ground Handling Services Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Aviapartner Recent Development
12.9 TAV Airports Holding Co.
12.9.1 TAV Airports Holding Co. Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Ground Handling Services Introduction
12.9.4 TAV Airports Holding Co. Revenue in Ground Handling Services Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 TAV Airports Holding Co. Recent Development
12.10 Skyplan Services Limited
12.10.1 Skyplan Services Limited Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Ground Handling Services Introduction
12.10.4 Skyplan Services Limited Revenue in Ground Handling Services Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Skyplan Services Limited Recent Development
12.11 Aerospace Jet
12.12 AFS Ground Support
12.13 Vision Aviation Global
12.14 Belau Transfer and Terminal
12.15 AN Aviation services CO.
12.16 AvJet International (FZE)
12.17 Proground GmbH
12.18 Myanmar National Airlines
12.19 Aero Specialties
12.20 Bharat Earth Movers
12.21 Oceania Aviation
12.22 Bliss-Fox Ground Support Equipment
12.23 Gate
Continued….
