Global Imaging Radar Sensor Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2024

Radar sensor is a sensor on equipment used in radar, a method for detecting the position and velocity of a distant object. Radar is a detection system that uses radio waves to determine the range, angle, or velocity of objects. It can be used to detect aircraft, ships, spacecraft, guided missiles, motor vehicles, weather formations, and terrain.

Imaging radar is an application of radar which is used to create two-dimensional images, typically of landscapes. Imaging radar provides its light to illuminate an area on the ground and take a picture at radio wavelengths. It uses an antenna and digital computer storage to record its images.

The industry is relatively fragmented, the key brand includes Continental, Hella, Denso, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Company, ZF Friedrichshafen AG and so on.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

According to this study, over the next five years the Imaging Radar Sensor market will register a 6.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2239.2 million by 2024, from US$ 1647.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Imaging Radar Sensor business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Imaging Radar Sensor market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Imaging Radar Sensor value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Short-Range Radar (SSR)

Mid-Range Radar and Long-Range Radar (MRR/LRR)

Segmentation by application:

breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

Security & Surveillance

Traffic Monitoring and Management

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Continental

Hella

Denso

Lockheed Martin

Raytheon Company

NXP Semiconductors

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Infineon Technologies

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Imaging Radar Sensor consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Imaging Radar Sensor market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Imaging Radar Sensor manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Imaging Radar Sensor with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Imaging Radar Sensor submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

