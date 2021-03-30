Global Misting Systems Market Projections, Segmentation, SWOT Analysis and Forecast 2024

Misting Systems are one of the most effective and efficient methods available for cooling open outdoor areas such as patios or large indoor areas such as warehouses. They are also used for: dust suppression, order control, special effects, and several other residential and commercial applications.

When people refer to misting, they are referring to a mist line system. These systems deliver water under low, medium, or high pressure to special nozzles that atomize the water into very small particles. The higher the pressure (up to 1000 psi) the smaller the particle size, which in turn means better evaporation and cooling. These systems can also be used in conjunction with fans to add to the cooling effect of any residential of commercial mist install.

There are low pressure DIY mist kits that you can just hook up to you water faucet and be misting your patio in minutes. High pressure spray systems are commonly used in commercial and industrial applications. These use pumps to increase the pressure to 1000 PSI. This atomizes the mist particles to 5 microns, allowing the mist to evaporate more quickly, resulting in better cooling and dust removal in any climate.

Misting System’s largest downstream industry is Public Environment & Horticulture, especially in Asia. Due to the increasing attention of the air environment in recent years, the Misting System has been used for dust removal in many public places. In 2018, High Pressure Systems sales are approximately 854.34 M USD, representing approximately 76.63% of total revenue

At present, Public Environment & Horticulture accounts for the majority of revenue. In 2018, Public Environment & Horticulture ‘s revenue was 496.04 M USD, accounting for 44.42% of the total, and with the modernization of industrial manufacturing in recent years, more and more manufacturing workshop uses the Misting System to remove dust and cool down.

According to this study, over the next five years the Misting Systems market will register a 3.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1290.6 million by 2024, from US$ 1092.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Misting Systems business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study considers the Misting Systems value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Low Pressure Systems

High Pressure Systems

Segmentation by application:

breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Public Environment & Horticulture

Industrial Area

Agriculture & Animal Husbandry

Others (including home, entertainment, etc.)

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

H.IKEUCHI&CO.,LTD.

Cloudburst Misting Systems, Inc.

MistAmerica

Orbit Irrigation

Aero Mist

Mist Cooling, Inc.

Universal Fog Systems, Inc.

Shenzhen Raychow EPC Technology

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Misting Systems market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Misting Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Misting Systems players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Misting Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Misting Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

