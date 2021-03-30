Global Premium Bottled Water Market Key Takeaways by Regions Analysis and Forecast to 2024
The study of the “Premium Bottled Water” provides the market size information and market trends along with the factors and parameters impacting it in both short and long term. The study ensures a 360° view, bringing out the complete key insights of the industry.
Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for Premium Bottled Water is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, .
This report focuses on the Premium Bottled Water in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Danone
Nestle
VEEN
WAIAKEA
PepsiCo
The Coca-Cola Company
Gerolsteiner Brunnen
Blue Republic Artesian Water
Tibet Water Resources
Bai
Iluliaq
FIJI Water
Bling H2O
Vital Premium Water
Premium Waters
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Flavored
Unflavored
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Retail Stores
Supermarkets
E-retailers
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Premium Bottled Water product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Premium Bottled Water, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Premium Bottled Water in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Premium Bottled Water competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Premium Bottled Water breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 12, Premium Bottled Water market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Premium Bottled Water sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Premium Bottled Water Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
Chapter Four: Global Premium Bottled Water Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Premium Bottled Water by Country
Chapter Six: Europe Premium Bottled Water by Country
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Premium Bottled Water by Country
Chapter Eight: South America Premium Bottled Water by Country
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Premium Bottled Water by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Premium Bottled Water Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Premium Bottled Water Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Premium Bottled Water Market Forecast (2019-2024)
